Giyani Metals Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Board and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, including the appointment of Ms. Nicola Spooner to the Giyani Board of Directors, with immediate effect, and appointment of strategic advisors to the Company.

Highlights

Appointment of Nicola Spooner, a highly experienced environmental and social ("E&S") advisory professional, as non-executive director of the Company

Engagement of HCF International Advisers Limited ("HCF") as financial advisor to assess various funding options for the Company's K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana ("K.Hill Battery Manganese Project" or "K.Hill")

Appointment of Renmark Financial Communications ("Renmark") to provide corporate communication and investor relations services



Board of Director Appointment

Ms. Spooner has 30 years' experience in the provision of E&S advisory services to the natural resources and clean energy sectors. She is an experienced team leader having led multiple Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and E&S Due Diligence assignments across the globe. Prior to joining Giyani, Ms. Spooner established the international environmental, social and governance practice for Hatch Associates (UK) and is founder of her own practice, Green Business Consulting Ltd. She is an expert in the E&S requirements of the international lending community, specifically Equator Principles and the IFC Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability, and has advised multiple international financial institutions and mining and metals businesses on their decarbonization and sustainability strategies.

She joins the board immediately and will serve as the Chair of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee, replacing Mr. John Petersen who will remain on the Committee, and will join the Technical, HSE & Sustainability Committee. Following the appointment of Ms. Spooner, the Board will comprise seven directors, six of whom are independent.

Appointment of HCF International Advisers

Giyani also announces the engagement of HCF to provide a strategic funding review to assist the Company in analyzing various funding options for its flagship K.Hill Battery Manganese Project. HCF is a leading independent corporate finance advisory boutique based in London, UK with a primary focus on the mining and metals sector. HCF provides strategic and financial advice to companies across the project life cycle and has extensive financing and technical experience as well as expertise in the funding of critical minerals projects.

The Company is currently in discussions with a number of financial institutions with respect to the funding of the development of K.Hill and HCF will work with Giyani to review and evaluate optimal solutions for its future project funding requirements.

Appointment of Renmark Financial Communications

Renmark is a full service investor relations firm representing small, medium and large cap public companies trading on all major North American exchanges. Under the engagement, Renmark will be paid a monthly fee of CAD9,000, starting August 1, 2022, for an initial period of five months ending on December 31, 2022, and on a rolling monthly basis from then on. Renmark will assist with investor relations support, such as the organization and administration of roadshows.

Renmark does not have any direct or indirect interest in Giyani, its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Jonathan Henry, Chair of the Company, commented:

"On behalf of my fellow directors, we are delighted that Nicola has agreed to join the Board of Giyani. As a Company, we place ESG at the centre of our business and adding a professional of Nicola's calibre and experience will be a huge benefit to the Company as we progress through development and operational activities."

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

"Firstly, on behalf of the Giyani team, I would like to welcome Nicola and express how incredibly pleased we are for her to join our company. Her significant expertise in the E&S sector will also help support the efforts of Marion Thomas, our VP of ESG, in maintaining our focus on sustainability as we develop the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project into a responsible, low-carbon producer of battery materials for the electric vehicle market.

With the impending release of our feasibility study for K.Hill and construction of our demonstration plant, Giyani has entered into a critical phase of its development. The appointment of Nicola, along with the engagement of HCF and Renmark, as strategic financial and investor relations advisors respectively, demonstrates how we are priming the Company for the exciting months ahead."

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa's first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the "Kanye Basin Prospects") through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company's Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, the Otse and Lobatse manganese prospects, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Project, following an updated preliminary assessment report announced on April 12, 2021, with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a development plan to produce around 891,000 tonnes of HPMSM over a 10 year project life. An updated 43-101 technical report on the K.Hill Project is available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.giyanimetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Robin Birchall CEO, Director

+44 7711 313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

George Donne

VP Business Development

+44 7866 591 897

gdonne@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster

Corporate Secretary

+1 416 453 8818

jwebster@giyanimetals.com

