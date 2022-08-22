Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, August 22, 2022 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) would like to advise its shareholders of the resignation of Mr. Willie Bezuidenhout as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective from September 18, 2022. The board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board") wishes to thank Willie for his contributions to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.
The Board has commenced the process of identifying and appointing a successor to Willie. As an interim measure the Board has taken the decision to appoint Ms. Emma Oosthuizen, the current Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Buffalo Coal as interim CFO from September 18th, 2022 until a new CFO is appointed. Emma has fulfilled the role of CFO at Buffalo Coal before taking up the role as CEO of the Company.
About Buffalo Coal
Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.
The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE Limited.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Mr. Craig Wiggill Chairman of the Board Email: info@buffalocoal.co.za
Registered office: Greytown Road Industrial Area Dundee KwaZulu-Natal 3000
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134443
