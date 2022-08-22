Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Vancouver, August 22, 2022 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic survey on its Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of Orano/Denison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin.

Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration stated, "Drilling in the winter of 2022 demonstrated the uranium potential of the property with the discovery of the Gizmo zone. The airborne survey will aid with structural interpretations and precisely locate the EM conductors for identification of continuing gravity surveys. This will set the project up for investigating numerous high-priority targets with future drill programs, starting in 2023."

The Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. Is flying a Time Domain Electromagnetic survey (Xcite TDEM) and coincident magnetic survey over the whole project area (Figure 1). The lines will be completed at 100m spacing for an approximate total of 1650 line kilometres (Figure 2). Results from this survey will be available in September and will allow for the development of further drill targets on the project.





Figure 1: The Axiom Xcite TDEM airborne system in action.

Figure 2: Airborne EM and Magnetic Survey over the Wollaston Project.



The project is located on Highway 905, 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of Orano/Denison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill. The survey area is outlined in red. The two areas of current gravity coverage are shown, with the Gizmo showing located.

The Gizmo showing was discovered from last winters' drill program with five holes defining a very strong zone of alteration with uranium mineralization up to 0.21% U 3 O 8 and boron (an indicator element) up to 2,200 ppm (see June 29 news release for details). A number of gravity lows are evident further to the south that have not been investigated by historic drill programs, and the EM/Magnetic survey will aid in prioritizing these targets.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

