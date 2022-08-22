Ellis Martin Report: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.: Completes ZTEM Airborne Geophysical Surveys

Malibu, CA, United States - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (CVE:PEX) (OTCMKTS:PEXZF) is pleased to announce that it has completed ZTEM airborne geophysical surveys at the Chuchi and Onjo copper-gold porphyry projects located to the west of Centerra Gold Inc.'s ("Centerra") (TSE:CG) (NYSE:CGAU) Mount Milligan mine in northcentral B.C. (please see Figure 1*).The geophysical surveys at Chuchi and Onjo (720 line-km at Chuchi and 667 line-km at Onjo) will be followed by exploration programs including geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, and re-logging historical drill core. Pacific Ridge will further investigate existing targets and new targets, expected to be generated by the ZTEM surveys, with the ultimate goal of defining future drill targets."Although the Kliyul copper-gold porphyry project is our focus, we believe that both Chuchi and Onjo have the potential to host significant porphyry deposits," said Blaine Monahan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "The exploration programs at Chuchi and Onjo are fully funded and the results will help us to define targets for future drilling."To listen to the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111476/pex*To view the release, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0G8BK64O





Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.





Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.





Blaine Monaghan President and CEO T: +1 (604) 687-4951 E: bmonaghan@pacificridgeexploration.com