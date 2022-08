Ellis Martin Report: Desert Mountain Energy Corp.: Helium and Hydrogen in Arizona. A Review With Executive Chairman Robert Rohlfing

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Desert Mountain Energy Corp. 's (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Executive Chairman Robert Rohlfing reviews the Company's Helium and Hydrogen Projects in Navajo County, Arizona, including the upcoming delivery of the modular solar-powered production facility.Desert Mountain Energy was also pleased to speak at the Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference in Bangkok, Thailand. Mr. Rohlfing was the only speaker invited from an independent North American resource company. The conference focused on how emerging well technologies can facilitate sustainable practices in drilling and close the gap toward net zero. Desert Mountain Energy Corp. was recognized for its leadership in developing the near zero-carbon processing facility for noble gases and its work on discovering natural hydrogen.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111477/dme*To view the announcement, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3S3B027I





Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.





Desert Mountain Energy Corp.





Don Mosher President and Director Email: don@desertmountainenergy.com Tel: +1-604-617-5448