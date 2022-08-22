M3 Metals Plans 1:10 Share Rollback

Vancouver, August 22, 2022 - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors is proposing to consolidate the company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 1 new common share for every 10 old common shares outstanding or on the basis of such lesser consolidation ratio as may be approved by the board of directors and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. The consolidation will increase the company's flexibility and competitiveness in the market place and to make the company's securities more attractive to a wider audience of potential investors, thereby resulting in a more efficient market for the common shares.

The proposed 1-new-share-for-10-old-share consolidation would result in the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the company being reduced from 32,747,273 common shares without par value to 3,274,727 common shares without par value. The effective date of the share consolidation will occur immediately after exchange approval.

