Tudor Gold Intersects 9.55 g/t AuEQ over 10.5 Meters Within 102.0 Meters of 2.64 g/t AuEQ in Drill Hole Gs-22-146 at the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek Property, Northern British Columbia

Vancouver, August 23, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to present the fifth set of drill results for Phase l of the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments, "We are extremely pleased with the 5th set of results for the 2022 Treaty Creek drill hole program. Not only do we see continued success in the step-out drilling of the large Goldstorm Deposit and its various domains, but we also see the continuation of hitting high-grades within pulses of gold and silver as a late-stage, over-printed style of mineralization. Notably, much higher silver mineralization is associated with these late-stage features as supported by a 1.5 meter (m) interval within the 300H domain which yielded 24.11 g/t AuEQ (20.40 g/t Au, 311 g/t Ag and 648 ppm Cu) within GS-22-146 as part of a 10.5 m composite that averaged 9.55 g/t AuEQ (8.77 g/t Au, 62.44 g/t Ag and 410 ppm Cu). Similarly, within hole GS-22-147, a 1.10 m intercept yielded 22.79 g/t AuEQ (13.4 g/t Au, 801 g/t Ag and 196 ppm Cu). These two high-grade precious metal intercepts occur deeper within the 300H domain and are 285 m apart from each other. Three of the six reported Goldstorm holes were step-out drill holes that were drilled outside the 2021 Resource Estimate area; the other drill holes were targeted to infill large blocks that represent significant tonnages within the resource model. Within the 300H domain, we continue to recover long intercepts of gold-silver mineralization that contains a core of gold-silver enrichment: GS-22-146 cut 517.5 m of 1.10 g/t AuEQ (1.02 g/t Au, 4.17 g/t Ag, 285 ppm Cu) with an enriched, deeper portion averaging 2.64 g/t AuEQ over 102 m (2.48 g/t Au, 8.88 g/t Ag and 491 ppm Cu). Step-out drill holes into the CS600 domain continue to produce strong copper grades associated with gold-sliver mineralization. GS-22-147 cut 0.41 % Cu over 87.0 m that averaged 1.01 g/t AuEQ (0.45 g/t Au, 6.86 g/t Ag, 0.41 % Cu).

Drilling at the Eureka Zone revealed gold-silver mineralization similar to the DS5 Domain of Goldstorm. Geologic similarities include the occurrence of post-mineral intrusive dykes as observed throughout the Goldstorm Deposit as well as fault off-sets. The best drilling results of the season so far were obtained from EZ-22-12 which intersected 46.0 m of 1.05 g/t AuEQ (0.89 g/t Au, 6.41 g/t Ag and 697 ppm Cu). Drilling continues as we have yet to determine any limits to the Goldstorm or Eureka systems."

The Program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm Zones. Results included in this press release are reported from twelve diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Eureka Zone (Sections EZ - A, EZ - B, EZ - C) and six diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit (Sections E, F, G, H) At Goldstorm, three out of six holes were drilled partially or completely outside the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate area (see link: corresponding Treaty Creek plan map and sections).

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT

SECTION E

GS-22-146 was drilled to target the northwest extension of CS600. The successful CS600 intercept was spaced 125 m down-dip from previous drilling. The hole first drilled through an exceptional intercept of the 300H domain which returned 517.5 m grading 1.10 g/t AuEQ (1.02 g/t Au, 4.17 g/t Ag, 0.03 % Cu) which included a 10.5 m interval of 9.55 g/t AuEQ (8.77 g/t Au, 62.44 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu). The CS600 domain intercept reported 24.0 m grading 4.72 g/t AuEQ (4.50 g/t Au, 1.10 g/t Ag, 0.17 % Cu) within 88.5 m grading 2.10 g/t AuEQ (1.85 g/t Au, 2.39 g/t Ag, 0.18 % Cu).

SECTION F

GS-22-147 was also drilled as a northwest extension of CS600 with the hole landing 125 m from previous drilling, extending the CS600 down-dip. The 300H domain was intercepted prior to reaching the CS600 domain and reported several high-grade intervals, including 22.79 g/t AuEQ (13.4 g/t Au, 801.00 g/t Ag, 2.83 % Cu) over 1.10 m, and 11.25 g/t AuEQ (4.00 g/t Au, 335.00 g/t Ag, 2.83% Cu) over 1.05 m. The CS600 intercept reported 87.0 m grading 1.01 g/t AuEQ (0.45 g/t Au, 6.86 g/t Ag, 0.41 % Cu).

GS-22-148 was drilled as an infill hole within the 300H domain. The hole successfully intercepted 141.0 m grading 0.97 g/t AuEQ (0.91 g/t Au, 3.37 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu).

SECTION G

GS-22-150 targeted the CS600 along the north-western boundary of the domain to improve the understanding of continuity along the uppermost portion of the domain. The hole intercepted 52.5 m grading 1.09 g/t AuEQ (0.66 g/t Au, 15.91 g/t Ag, 0.21 % Cu) and was spaced 90 m to the southwest from previous drilling.

SECTION H

GS-22-144 stepped out 175 m to the northwest from the 2021 drilling and targeted the CS600 and DS5 domains which were both successfully intercepted. The CS600 intercept returned 90.0 meters grading 1.35 g/t AuEQ (0.73 g/t Au, 16.3 g/t Ag, 0.36 % Cu) within a broader envelope of 220.5 m grading 1.02 g/t AuEQ (0.62 g/t Au, 11.43 g/t Ag, 0.22 % Cu). Below this, the DS5 intercept reported 258.0 m grading 1.00 g/t AuEQ (0.95 g/t Au, 3.22 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu).

EUREKA ZONE

A total of twelve diamond drill holes were drilled in the Eureka Zone to identify the potential for mineralization across the zone as well as identify geological controls to improve the understanding of controls for mineralization. Several holes hit favourable mineralized intercepts, including:

EZ-22-04: 0.50 g/t AuEQ (0.32 g/t Au, 6.01 g/t Ag, 0.09 % Cu) over 81.0 m.

EZ-22-07: 0.51 g/t AuEQ (0.45 g/t Au, 3.75 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) over 81.0 m.

EZ-22-08: 0.60 g/t AuEQ (0.50 g/t Au, 4.86 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu) over 152.7 m.

EZ-22-10: 0.54 g/t AuEQ (0.43 g/t Au, 5.43 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu) over 135.0 m.

EZ-22-12: 1.05 g/t AuEQ (0.89 g/t Au, 6.41 g/t Ag, 0.07 % Cu) over 46.0 m.

EZ-22-13: 0.58 g/t AuEQ (0.49 g/t Au, 4.78 g/t Ag, 0.03 % Cu) over 142.05 m.

Table 1: Drilling Results for Eureka Zone and Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release August 23, 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) n/a EZ-22-02 No significant values n/a EZ-22-03 No significant values EZ - C EZ-22-04 92.00 108.50 16.50 0.25 9.19 3567 0.78



101.00 182.00 81.00 0.32 6.01 946 0.50



153.50 182.00 28.50 0.52 11.97 504 0.72 EZ - C EZ-22-05 51.50 149.00 97.50 0.28 5.29 151 0.36 EZ - C EZ-22-06 63.15 206.00 142.85 0.30 5.09 159 0.38



167.00 206.00 39.00 0.41 4.69 140 0.48



179.00 197.00 18.00 0.64 5.69 209 0.73 EZ - C EZ-22-07 8.00 89.00 81.00 0.45 3.75 144 0.51



135.50 159.50 24.00 0.51 2.05 74 0.54 EZ - A EZ-22-08 26.30 179.00 152.70 0.50 4.86 402 0.60



95.00 179.00 84.00 0.61 6.26 649 0.76 n/a EZ-22-09 No significant values EZ - A EZ-22-10 21.50 156.50 135.00 0.43 5.34 358 0.54



98.00 147.50 49.50 0.47 8.82 844 0.67 n/a EZ-22-11 No significant values EZ - C EZ-22-12 36.00 82.00 46.00 0.89 6.41 697 1.05



44.50 72.00 27.50 1.18 7.71 817 1.38 EZ - B EZ-22-13 26.90 168.95 142.05 0.49 4.78 303 0.58



26.90 100.50 73.60 0.53 7.35 400 0.67 H GS-22-144 (CS600) 583.50 804.00 220.50 0.62 11.43 2216 1.02

Including 640.50 730.50 90.00 0.73 16.30 3646 1.35

And including 790.50 798.20 7.70 2.32 36.31 2175 3.00

And (DS5) 1051.50 1309.50 258.00 0.95 3.22 135 1.00

Including 1092.00 1161.00 69.00 1.35 5.47 240 1.44

Or 1109.20 1123.50 14.30 2.77 10.97 800 2.99

And including 1257.00 1291.50 34.50 1.78 6.66 130 1.87 E GS-22-146 (300H) 168.50 686.00 517.50 1.02 4.17 285 1.10

Including 582.50 684.50 102.00 2.48 8.88 491 2.64

With 615.50 647.00 31.50 3.95 4.67 865 4.10

And With 672.50 683.00 10.50 8.77 62.44 410 9.55

Including 680.00 681.50 1.50 20.40 311.00 648 24.11

And (CS600) 1274.00 1362.50 88.50 1.85 2.39 1843 2.10

Including 1275.50 1299.50 24.00 4.50 1.10 1740 4.72 F GS-22-147 (300H) 298.50 568.50 270.00 0.61 4.16 335 0.70

Including 349.30 350.35 1.05 4.00 335.00 28290 11.25

And 378.00 378.50 0.50 3.45 291.00 28300 10.20

And 427.50 468.00 40.50 1.02 2.33 117 1.06

And (300H) 799.50 1078.50 279.00 0.68 4.68 241 0.76

Including 799.50 868.50 69.00 1.04 15.90 325 1.26

With 832.90 834.00 1.10 13.40 801.00 196 22.79

And (CS600) 1284.00 1495.80 211.80 0.40 4.54 2912 0.80

Including 1293.00 1380.00 87.00 0.45 6.86 4079 1.01 F GS-22-148(1) (300H) 297.00 640.50 343.50 0.63 2.12 120 0.67

Including 498.00 639.00 141.00 0.91 3.37 176 0.97

GS-22-149 Hole failed to reach target. Not sampled. G GS-22-150 (CS600) 472.50 715.50 243.00 0.47 7.63 1190 0.70

Including 612.00 664.50 52.50 0.66 15.91 2088 1.09

(1) Hole GS-22-149 stopped short of intended target depth and was not sampled.

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release August 23, 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) n/a EZ-22-02 429964.16 6272488.62 1318.65 130 -90 332 n/a EZ-22-03 429964.85 6272488.10 1318.65 130 -50 104 EZ - C EZ-22-04 429885.63 6272276.15 1380.95 130 -90 264 EZ - C EZ-22-05 429885.67 6272276.22 1380.92 130 -50 149 EZ - C EZ-22-06 429886.38 6272275.57 1380.85 130 -55 254 EZ - C EZ-22-07 429849.87 6272367.41 1357.83 130 -90 275 EZ - A EZ-22-08 429776.44 6272172.80 1376.43 130 -90 182 n/a EZ-22-09 429781.00 6272657.00 1224.09 225 -90 99 EZ - A EZ-22-10 429776.44 6272172.80 1376.43 270 -55 156.5 n/a EZ-22-11 429795.01 6272546.09 1278.09 220 -70 125.5 EZ - C EZ-22-12 429708.00 6272443.00 1292.00 130 -90 201 EZ - B EZ-22-13 429765.72 6272306.05 1345.64 315 -80 189 H GS-22-144 428936.00 6273443.00 1391.00 310 -84 1317 E GS-22-146 428430.90 6272982.00 1371.21 167 -63 1508 F GS-22-147 428651.00 6273191.00 1369.00 295 -60 1495.8 F GS-22-148 428659.10 6273198.00 1368.70 300 -63 663.4 F GS-22-149 428659.10 6273198.00 1368.70 308 -62 108 G GS-22-150 428804.00 6273272.00 1322.00 295 -88 819

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

