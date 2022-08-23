VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2022 - Black Tusk Resources (CSE:TUSK) (OTCPink:BTKRF) (FSE:0NB) has applied for drill permits for both its PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. The company currently holds 100% ownership in 6 separate gold and palladium projects in the Abitibi greenstone belt region of Canada.

On the PG Highway property, TMC Geophysique recently completed a deep-penetrating Pulse EM - Time Domain Electromagnetic or TDEM survey to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. TMC's Geophysical report identified a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite.

The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for VMS mineralization with the zone of interest also displaying magnetic features derived from surveys by Black Tusk in 2021. Based on the geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling, which provided compelling targets for further exploration, Black Tusk submitted a permit application which includes 6 drill pads with associated access roads. Black Tusk plans up to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling at VMS targets with proposed depths ranging from 50 to 300 metres.

On the MoGold project, the TDEM survey identified six localized anomalies that are roughly grouped around the Boily-Bérubé mineral occurrence. This is the area where Black Tusk previously obtained rock samples that returned elevated values for silver, copper and zinc. The TDEM features are modelled as relatively shallow-seated targets, with the permit application including 4 drill pads to allow up to 500 metres of diamond drilling for testing these targets.

Black Tusk exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, a Black Tusk director, from local offices north of Val d'Or.

The shares are trading at $0.02. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

