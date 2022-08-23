Apollo Silver Reports New Assay Results from Calico 2022 Drill Program: Extends Silver Mineralization Beneath Current Resource Boundary

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2022 - Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to report new assay results from the 2022 Drill Program at the Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Project") located in San Bernardino County, California. Infill drilling at the Waterloo deposit continues to show silver ("Ag") results consistent with the 2022 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") block model and expand the gold ("Au") mineralized horizon. Additionally, notable silver mineralization has been intercepted beneath the MRE, whose maximum depth is 125 metres ("m") below surface. Drill hole W22-RC-033 reported silver grades above the MRE cut-off grade ("COG") of 50 g/t to at least 180 m depth down hole and indicates possible stacking of silver mineralized horizons in the Barstow sediments. This is encouraging as it illustrates the opportunity to expand the mineral resource at depth. In addition, these latest results show 11 of 12 holes intersected shallow silver mineralization above the COG and two holes intersected silver grades in excess of 500 g/t.



Results below are reported for 12 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes completed between mid-May and the end of June 2022, bringing the results released to market for Phase 1 of the drill program to a total of 33 holes (3,681.0 m), of the 44 holes completed (5,021.0 m). Drilling is part of the 2022 Calico Technical Program, which aims to upgrade and expand the previously announced maiden Inferred MRE of 166 million ounces ("Moz") of silver contained in 58.1 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average grade of 89 grams per tonne ("g/t") (see news release dated February 9, 2022)1.

SILVER HIGHLIGHTS

Hole W22-RC-014

139 g/t Ag over 103.5 m from 1.0 m depth down hole; including 662 g/t Ag over 1.5 m from 79.0 m depth down hole;

Hole W22-RC-018 133 g/t Ag over 66.0 m from 4.0 m depth down hole;

Hole W22-RC-019 104 g/t Ag over 105.0 m from 2.5 m depth down hole; and

Hole W22-RC-025

135 g/t Ag over 91.5 m from 1.0 m depth down hole;

including 908 g/t Ag over 1.5 m from 55.0 m depth down hole;

Hole W22-RC-033 66 g/t Ag over 12.0 m from 134.5 m down hole; and 95 g/t Ag over 25.5 m from 154.0 m depth down hole.



Silver assays are reported at a 50 g/t silver COG with up to 4.5 m dilution and are uncapped. Lengths are down hole lengths and may not represent true widths.

1The MRE has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd., in conformance with Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy's "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. It is effective January 28, 2022. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. Mr. Loveday is an independent Qualified Person for Apollo's MRE. Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 9, 2022, for more information.

"The Calico silver resource is already one of the largest undeveloped silver resources in the world," commented Apollo CEO Tom Peregoodoff. "We have always believed that the resource had the potential to grow beyond what is currently shown in our 2022 resource declaration. These latest results confirm that silver mineralization above the 50 g/t COG extends well below the current base of the resource model. Further, the latest results again demonstrate the consistent and predictable nature of the near-surface silver mineralization within the current resource which adds further support to our goal of achieving upgraded confidence of silver ounces in our pending updated resource. Continued positive results will greatly reduce future development and mining risks for the Project, which is a clear advantage over more structurally complex and narrow silver resources. We look forward to discussing these results, and all results received to date in the context of our pending 2022 revised resource declaration and encourage all interested investors to attend our previously announced webinar to be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022."

ASSAY RESULTS

Results show that 11 of 12 holes intersected silver mineralization at or above the mineral resource silver COG of 50 g/t, with two holes intercepting silver over 500 g/t. Refer to Figure 1 for drill hole locations, Table 1 (below) for drill hole information and Table 2 (below) for silver assay results. Cross sections of select drill hole results relative to the 2022 MRE block model are shown in Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4.

Gold assay results continue to expand the gold mineralized horizon at the contact between the Barstow sediments and Pickhandle volcaniclastics beneath the MRE. Refer to Figure 1 for drill hole locations, Table 1 (below) for drill hole information and Table 3 (below) for gold assay results.

Table 1: Drill hole information for results reported August 23, 2022, for the Calico Project 2022 Drill Program.

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Total Depth (ft) Azimuth Dip W22-RC-014 510895 3867848 836 151.0 495.0 0 -90 W22-RC-016 510815 3867958 828 61.0 200.1 0 -90 W22-RC-017 510893 3867967 853 65.5 214.9 0 -90 W22-RC-018 510899 3867915 852 115.0 377.0 0 -90 W22-RC-019 510894 3867890 851 145.0 476.0 0 -90 W22-RC-025 510975 3867928 879 130.0 427.0 0 -90 W22-RC-026 510982 3867991 862 67.0 220.0 0 -90 W22-RC-027 510727 3868016 816 43.0 141.0 0 -90 W22-RC-032 510960 3867645 785 133.0 436.0 0 -90 W22-RC-033 510482 3868046 796 199.0 653.0 0 -90 W22-RC-034 510978 3867572 750 121.0 397.0 0 -90 W22-RC-035 511009 3867546 749 169.0 554.5 0 -90

Note: Drill hole assay results are reported as received from the laboratory. Results are not necessarily received in the order holes were drilled.





Table 2: Silver assay results reported August 23, 2022, for the Calico Project 2022 Drill Program.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Ag (opt*) W22-RC-014

1.0 104.5 103.5 139 4.1 including 34.0 35.5 1.5 306 8.9 including 43.0 46.0 3.0 402 11.7 including 79.0 80.5 1.5 662 19.3 W22-RC-016

2.5 10.0 7.5 58 1.7 and 16.0 38.5 22.5 69 2.0 including 31.0 32.5 1.5 259 7.6 W22-RC-017

7.0 8.5 1.5 60 1.8 and 17.5 20.5 3.0 53 1.5 and 25.0 28.0 3.0 65 1.9 and 50.5 59.5 9.0 82 2.4 W22-RC-018

4.0 70.0 66.0 133 3.9 including 10.0 11.5 1.5 280 8.2 including 23.5 25.0 1.5 273 8.0 including 37.0 38.5 1.5 273 8.0 and 77.5 89.5 12.0 85 2.5 and 100.0 101.5 1.5 54 1.6 and 104.5 106.0 1.5 51 1.5 W22-RC-019 2.5 107.5 105.0 104 3.0 W22-RC-025

1.0 92.5 91.5 135 3.9 including 37.0 58.0 21.0 309 9.0 and including 40.0 41.5 1.5 470 13.7 and including 55.0 56.5 1.5 908 26.5 W22-RC-026

0.0 2.5 2.5 87 2.5 and 23.5 28.0 4.5 57 1.7 and 32.5 34.0 1.5 75 2.2 W22-RC-027 4.0 31.0 27.0 62 1.8 W22-RC-032 13.0 31.0 18.0 124 3.6 W22-RC-033

0.0 11.5 11.5 97 2.8 and 22.0 49.0 27.0 79 2.3 and 101.5 103.0 1.5 52 1.5 and 134.5 146.5 12.0 66 1.9 and 154.0 179.5 25.5 95 2.8 W22-RC-034 0.0 1.0 1.0 56 1.6 W22-RC-035 No significant intercepts

Silver intercepts calculated using 50 g/t cut-off grade with significantly higher-grade intercepts reported at 250 g/t cut-off grade with a maximum of 4.5 m internal dilution and are uncapped. Intercepts are down hole lengths and may not represent true widths. W22-RC-019 is a twin of ASARCO rotary hole 44. *Troy ounces per US short ton.

Table 3: Gold assay results reported August 23, 2022, for the Calico Project 2022 Drill Program.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) W22-RC-014



145.0 151.0 6.0 0.492 including 148.0 149.5 1.5 0.949 W22-RC-016 No significant intercepts W22-RC-017 No significant intercepts W22-RC-018

83.5 85.0 1.5 0.114 and 107.5 115.0 7.5 0.290 including 113.5 115.0 1.5 0.643 W22-RC-019

95.5 97.0 1.5 0.162 and 134.5 145.0 10.5 0.474 including 137.5 140.5 3.0 0.871 W22-RC-025 128.5 130.0 1.5 0.634 W22-RC-026 No significant intercepts W22-RC-027 No significant intercepts W22-RC-032

104.5 107.5 3.0 0.372 including 106.0 107.5 1.5 0.533 and 115.0 116.5 1.5 0.117 W22-RC-033 Not analyzed for gold. W22-RC-034 No significant intercepts W22-RC-035

67.0 70.0 3.0 0.272 and 77.5 80.5 3.0 0.131

Gold intercepts calculated using 0.1 g/t cut-off grade with higher-grade intercepts calculated at 0.5 g/t cut-off grade. Intercepts are down hole lengths and may not represent true widths. W22-RC-019 is a twin of ASARCO rotary hole 44.

SAMPLING AND QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling is being undertaken by Cooper Drilling LLC, of Monte Vista, Colorado. RC chip samples were collected in 1.5 m lifts with 15 lb representative samples sent for analysis. Representative chip samples were also collected for logging purposes (lithology, alteration, mineralization), detailed photography and analysis by portable X-Ray Fluorescence. RC samples are catalogued and securely stored in a warehouse facility in Barstow, California until they are ready for secure shipment to ALS Global-Geochemistry in Reno, Nevada ("ALS Reno") for sample preparation and gold analysis. ALS Reno may selectively ship samples to other laboratories, such as ALS Global-Geochemistry in Carson City, Nevada ("ALS Carson City") for preparation. After preparation, splits of prepared pulps are securely shipped to ALS Vancouver, British Columbia for multi-element analysis.

Samples were prepared at either ALS Reno or ALS Carson City (Prep-31 package) with each sample crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, U.S. Std. No.10) screen. A split of up to 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, U.S. Std. No. 200) screen. All samples were analyzed for 48 elements via ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion with reportable ranges for silver of 0.01 to 100 ppm (method ME-MS61). Over-range samples analyzed for silver were re-submitted for analysis using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish with a silver range of 1-1,500 ppm (method Ag-OG62). When results were over 400 ppm silver, they were re-submitted for analysis by fire assay with a gravimetric finish using a 30 g nominal sample weight with reportable silver range of 5-10,000 ppm (method Ag-GRA21). Over-range samples analyzed for copper, lead and zinc were re-submitted for analysis using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish with range of 0.001-50% for copper, 0.001-20% for lead, and 0.001-30% for zinc. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26) with a reportable range of 0.01-100 ppm Au. All analyses were completed at ALS Vancouver except for gold by fire assay, which was completed at ALS Reno.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis for samples. The QA/QC program includes the insertion and analysis of certified reference materials, commercial pulp blanks, preparation blanks, and field duplicates to the laboratories. Apollo's QA/QC program includes ongoing auditing of all laboratory results from the laboratories. The Company's Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed are sufficient and reliable. The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.

INVESTOR WEBINAR

As announced August 18, 2022, the Company will host a corporate update webinar for shareholders, investors, and analysts on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will be facilitated by Tom Peregoodoff, President & CEO, and Cathy Fitzgerald, VP Exploration and Resource Development and will focus on Company's Calico Silver Project, located in San Bernardino County, California. Specifically, the Company will provide an update on the 2022 Technical Program drilling results to date, the commencement of Phase 2 of the drill program, and the timing of the Company's planned Mineral Resource Estimate update. Please see www.apollosilver.com for more information and to pre-register to attend the webinar.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Location

The Project is located in San Bernardino County, California and comprises the adjacent Waterloo and Langtry properties which total 2,950 acres. The Project is 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Barstow and has an extensive private gravel road network spanning the property. There is commercial electric power within 5 km (3 miles) of the Project.

Geology and Mineralization

The Project is situated in the southern Calico Mountains of the Mojave Desert, in the south-western region of the Basin and Range tectonic province. This mountain range is a 15 km (9 mile) long northwest- southeast trending range dominantly composed of Tertiary (Miocene) volcanics, volcaniclastics, sedimentary rocks and dacitic intrusions. Mineralization at the Project comprises high-level low-sulfidation silver-dominant epithermal vein-type and disseminated-style deposits associated with northwest-trending faults and fracture zones and mid-Tertiary volcanic activity. The Project represents a district-scale mineral system endowment with approximately 6,000 m (19,685 ft) in mineralized strike length controlled by Apollo. Oxidized, disseminated and stockwork-style mineralization is primarily hosted in the Barstow sedimentary formation and is the subject of the MRE.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed, and approved by Cathy Fitzgerald, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo's Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Ms. Fitzgerald is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

