Patriot Battery Metals Appoints Former Pilbara Managing Director and CEO Ken Brinsden as Non-Executive Chairman and Director

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2022 - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is very pleased to announce that it has appointed highly experienced mining executive and former Managing Director and CEO of Pilbara Minerals Limited, Ken Brinsden, as Non-Executive Chairman and director, effective August 22, 2022.



Mr. Brinsden is a Mining Engineer with approximately 30 years' experience in surface and underground mining operations. Mr. Brinsden graduated from the Western Australian School of Mines in 1993. He previously worked for WMC Resources, Normandy, Central Norseman Gold Corporation, GoldFields, Iluka Resources, Atlas Iron and Pilbara Minerals in various production, development, Executive and Board roles. Mr. Brinsden is a member of the LME's Lithium Committee.

Mr. Brinsden joined Pilbara Minerals as Chief Executive Officer in January 2016 and was appointed Managing Director and CEO in May 2016. He led the rapid development of Pilbara Minerals through corporate development, financing, project execution and ongoing production at Pilgangoora such that it has become one of the leading lithium development projects globally and facilitated Pilbara's entry into the ASX 100. Pilbara Minerals is now an AUD$8B company producing and selling in excess of 580k tons of spodumene concentrate annually, with a developing pipeline of vertically integrated production growth options.

Blair Way CEO, President and Director, comments: "Ken's experience in building and operating one of the world's largest hardrock lithium projects is immensely relevant to what lays ahead for Patriot Battery Metals and we could not be more pleased for Ken to join the Company. Ken has taken Pilbara from grass-roots exploration to a global production/industry leader in just 6 years. His intimate knowledge of the Lithium sector is second to none and is directly relevant to the Corvette property. I look forward to working with Ken and learning from his vast experience in the sector."

Ken Brinsden, Non-Executive Chairman and Director, comments: "There is so much to like about the Corvette property, with work to-date demonstrating both local and regional potential for a large-scale project ideally placed within the emerging Nth American lithium raw materials supply chain. I look forward to working with the Board, Blair and his management team to deliver on that potential."

The Company has granted to Mr. Brinsden 1,000,000 stock options exercisable at CAD $7.00 and 1,000,000 stock options exercisable at CAD $9.20, vesting immediately with a 4 year term. The stock options are granted and governed in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property, located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Qu?bec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-1 spodumene pegmatite corridor with drill intercepts of 1.22% Li 2 O and 138 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 152.8 m (CV22-030), and 2.22% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 70.1 m, including 3.01% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 40.7 m (CV22-017). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company's other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

