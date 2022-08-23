Traction Uranium Welcomes Boen Tan (P.Geo) Renowned Athabasca Basin Uranium Expert Credited with the Discovery of the Cameco Key Lake Deposit to their Technical Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2022 - Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Traction") (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce esteemed uranium exploration geologist and 2007 Outstanding Achievement Award recipient from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan Boen Tan P.Geo to their Technical Advisory Committee.



With almost 50 years of uranium exploration experience, he was instrumental in the 1975 discovery of the Key Lake uranium deposit and the development of Key Lake Mine which produced over 200 million pounds of uranium at a grade of 2.5% from 1983 to 1997. Boen Tan is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.

Boen Tan joined Uranerz, a private German company, in 1969 and after a number of years as a field geologist in Germany and Australia, he moved to Canada in 1973 as a senior geologist and Project Manager for Uranerz Exploration & Mining Ltd. (UEM), conducting uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. After the discovery and development of the Key Lake Mine, he continued to supervise UEM's uranium exploration and drilling programs in the Athabasca Basin, including regional exploration in the greater Key Lake area and monitored the exploration and diamond drilling of UEM's joint ventures with Cameco until 1999. Since 2000 he worked as a consulting geologist for various companies and since 2005 worked mostly for Forum Energy Metals. He graduated in 1969 from the University of Freiburg in Germany and in 1980 he received his PhD degree from Berlin Technical University.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "When it comes to the Athabasca Basin, it would be difficult to find anyone who knows it better or has been exploring it longer than Boen Tan. Credited with the discovery of the Key Lake deposit, he has been exploring and drilling the Key Lake area and the Athabasca Basin since 1973. We are honored and excited to have Boen join our Technical Advisory Committee, his experience and expertise will be instrumental in unlocking the potential of our Key Lake South Project along with our other properties in the Athabasca Basin."

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lester Esteban

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 561 2687

info@tractionuranium.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.



