Molten Metals Samples 39.4% Antimony (Sb) and 9.69g/t Au, at Tienesgrund, Slovakia

Vancouver, August 23, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (CSE: MOLT) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce results from its early Summer sampling of ore dumps at its Tienesgrund project in central Slovakia.

The testing was carried out by ALS Laboratory Group ("ALS") at their facilities in Romania and Ireland.

Program Highlights at Tienesgrund:

Multiple high-grade grab samples define adits for future reopening including:

Four samples (out of fifteen) grading at over 30% Antimony, including one sample grading as high as 39.4%.

All samples registered gold readings

Highest gold reading was 9.6g/t, with six of the fifteen samples registering gold grades of over 5g/t

Low Arsenic content in the eight samples tested for that element.

The dumps sampled represent only a fraction of the many historical dumps scattered across the concession.

Table 1: Composite grab sample results from Tienesgrund

SAMPLE ID SAMPLE TYPE WEIGHT (KG) ANTIMONY (%) GOLD (G/T) ARSENIC (PPM) TL-1 Grab 1.63 20.20 5.66 98 TL-2 Grab 0.68 9.72 4.28 1490 TL-3 Grab 1.36 4.51 6.11 7080 TL-4 Grab 1.46 38.10 4.38 240 TL-5 Grab 1.27 31.70 3.54 27 TL-6 Grab 0.51 22.00 9.69 2 TL-7 Grab 0.42 16.85 6.75 95 TL-8 Grab 0.94 39.40 2.89 321 TL-9 Grab 1.27 7.35 0.07 TL-10 Grab 1.17 2.50 0.16 TL-11 Grab 0.97 9.58 1.62 TL-12 Grab 1.36 39.30 3.53 TL-13 Grab 0.73 22.30 5.09 TL-14 Grab 1.11 6.48 1.02 TL-15 Grab 0.83 10.80 6.56

Molten Metals CEO, Christopher Ecclestone, commented, "We are very pleased with the results of our maiden sampling campaign. The results from just some of the many dumps on the Tienesgrund project are beyond our expectations and justify our approach of moving directly to concentrate production by working these aboveground resources while reopening adits to access the historic resources outlined by State geologists in the Communist era."

Tienesgrund Details





Figure 1: Location map of Tienesgrund with nearby Sb-Au veins and Molten Metals' projects.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9007/134601_3ffb7c1644640986_001full.jpg

The area of the Tienesgrund concession is 1,338 hectares and was staked by the company in April 2022. Commercial exploitation of the Antimony veins dates at least from 1840 and possibly before. Demand for Antimony was dominated by military and defense applications and therefore production was traditionally driven by war conditions. In 1907 the mines were closed. These were reopened in the 1930s and ran until late that decade. In 1932, the mines produced around 1,000 tonnes of concentrate.

Production continued sporadically during the Nazi period. Work was done in the 1950s to reopen the adits and firm up resources, but larger mines such as Cucma and Dubrava took priority.

The company secured, at no expense, a significant dataset including sampling data and a LiDAR survey conducted by a previous concession holder within the last five years.

All fifteen dump and grab samples collected in this area returned positive values for both Antimony and Gold with a highest value of 39.4% Antimony (Sb) and highest value of 9.69g/t Au.

General Slovakia Exploration Update

Detailed mapping and bulk sampling will be completed on the project over the coming months to advance the company towards production. The company plans to reopen one or more of the adits at Tienesgrund in late 2022.

About the Company

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass- storage devices - molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Christopher Ecclestone

Chief Executive Officer

Molten Metals Corp.

Email: cecclestone@moltenmetalscorp.com

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Molten Metals's plans to continue aggressive exploration at Unga in 2021 and its goal of defining a resource in excess of one million ounces, its plan to continue infill drilling to expand to depth where the system remains open, and its belief that the SH-1 prospect has considerable potential for expansion. Although Molten Metals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, weather, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134601