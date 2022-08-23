International Zeolite Announces Dr.Sc. Rodriguez-Fuentes as Chief Science Officer

Globally recognized authority on zeolite scientific research and product development joins IZ's executive management team

Vancouver, August 23, 2022 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), an international supplier of environmentally friendly zeolite products and industry solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr.Sc. Gerardo Rodríguez-Fuentes as Chief Science Officer (CSO) and member of the executive management team. In this role, Dr.Sc. Rodríguez-Fuentes will be responsible for envisioning and developing zeolite value added products and solutions for International Zeolite and its customers.

Dr.Sc. Rodríguez-Fuentes is recognized as one of the world's foremost scientific leaders in the area of natural zeolite commercial and industrial applications. Dr.Sc. Rodríguez-Fuentes holds a Doctorate in Science and PhD in Physics. His science dissertation focused on Natural Zeolite Engineering: Development of New Materials and Their Utilization Technologies. He has designed and developed the NEREA® technology and products for agriculture, zeolitic active principles for human drug formulations, and microporous materials for environmental remediation, all based on the physical-chemical properties of natural zeolite.

Dr.Sc. Rodríguez-Fuentes has over 42 years of experience in natural zeolite science. He has published 143 scientific articles, 3022 Citations, presented at 180 scientific conferences, published 9 books and monographs, holds 4 patents, 8 industrial secrets, 10 transferred technologies, 3 agriculture products registered, 1 drug registered, 1 sanitary registration, and 9 trademarks. According to AD Scientific Index 2022, he is ranked number 1 in Cuba and number 98 in Latin America in Metallurgical & Materials Engineering. He created the Natural Zeolite Engineering (NatZEng®) methodology and tutored 12 PhD theses on the subject. To name just a few assignments, Dr.Sc. Rodríguez-Fuentes is the main consultant of the Zeolite Development program of the Republic of Cuba, a full member of the Academy of Science of Cuba, and Emeritus Researcher of Cuba by the University of Havana; member of the National Commission of Scientific Degree, Cuba; head of the Natural Zeolite Engineering Laboratory and consultancy firm NatZEng®. Dr.Sc. Rodríguez-Fuentes has been Deputy Director of Materials Science and Technology Institute (IMRE), University of Havana, and Research and Development Director of the Experimental Centre of Application of Zeolite, Mexico. He was a Guest Professor at the University Montpellier 2, France; Faculty of Engineering at University Western Ontario; Northern British Columbia University; and Medical University of Vienna, Austria. Currently, he is a member of the Natural Zeolite Commission of the International Zeolite Association (IZA), and member of the Committee on Nominations of the International Natural Zeolite Association (INZA).

Mark Pearlman, President and Chief Operating Officer of International Zeolite, states, "Good companies have great products; great companies have great talent and great products. With Dr.Sc. Rodríguez-Fuentes as the leading member of our IZ team we will have a competitive advantage in the development of new products and solutions using natural zeolites as the foundation in agriculture, and clean technology. "

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite's mission is to produce a line of high-value top-tier performance natural zeolite products and solutions. We believe that real change comes from the ground up. Our focused aim is to utilize the naturally occurring zeolite mineral to innovate commercial agriculture, industry and consumer practices that outperform their competition, and are better for the environment and world populations. Our purpose driven zeolite solutions represent a new era of earth conscious environmental science that will relentlessly seek to transform agriculture, industry, and households to safer, sustainable, superior means of operation.

