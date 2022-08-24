Rugby Mining Limited Changes Name to Rugby Resources Ltd and Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 24, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Rugby Mining Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 18, 2022, the Company has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") to change its name (the "Name Change") to Rugby Resources Ltd. The TSX Venture Exchange will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name Change and it is anticipated that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will begin trading under the new name on or about Monday, August 29th, 2022.

Rugby's Chairman, Yale Simpson, stated "Rugby is focused on the discovery and delineation of copper, gold and silver deposits. The definition of those resources is accomplished through permitting, environmental assessments, surface surveys and where warranted, drilling. Our exploration team has managed these processes previously for the Cerro Moro Project in Argentina and the Caspiche Project in Chile. Our skill set is specific to exploration and excludes taking discoveries to the mining stage. Therefore the name change to Rugby Resources Ltd. is more relevant to our objectives. The stock trading symbol remains unchanged."

The Shares will continue to trade under the "RUG" ticker symbol on the TSX-V. The CUSIP number assigned to the Shares following the Name Change will be 78132X104 (ISIN: CA78132X1042). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding share certificates and warrant certificates are not affected by the Name Change and do not need to be exchanged.

El Zanjon Gold Silver Project, Argentina - upcoming exploration activities

Assay results for 1,344 ionic leach soil samples collected to date show significant gold anomalies with elevated pathfinder values of silver, arsenic, molybdenum and mercury (Figure 1). These anomalies are coincident with structural lineaments. The broad distribution of the anomalies and their close association with structures suggests the El Zanjon project has captured a potential mineral field, the size of which is comparable to Cerro Moro and Cerro Vanguardia. The sample density will now be closed down to 160 meter ("m") spacings after which we will further close in the ground magnetics.

Figure 1 El Zanjon DEM interpretation showing soil sample gold values

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d8baad2-7368-48d2-9e01-d53e3d5ed674

Follow up ground magnetic surveying sampling is scheduled for Q4 2022, following the southern hemisphere winter. The program is to include 160 line kilometers of survey on a 160 m infill grid spacing over new areas of elevated geochemistry. The objective is to better define east-west structures splaying off the regional northwesterly structures (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Planned Ground Magnetic program at 160 m spacing

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e4f2324-3f9a-4013-913e-3037a03b2f53

The data package will facilitate designing a focused drilling program. An Environmental Impact Assessment study and a water permit application have been lodged in preparation for a drilling program planned for Q1 2023.

For more detail of results to date see News Release dated May 31, 2022

Cobrasco, Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia

The Company recently commenced further exploration at its Cobrasco copper-molybdenum porphyry project. The program comprises an ongoing environmental assessment, additional soil and rock sampling, and subsurface exploration testing targets to a possible depth of 1,000 m. The environmental work is a continuation of previous assessments that included both soil and vegetation categorisation work. The subsurface program will focus on coincident surface geochemistry and induced polarization anomalies. Subsurface exploration is expected to continue through Q4 2022.

The Company has an agreement with local communities that provides for social development initiatives, as well as the sourcing of labour and supplies from those communities when possible.

Cobrasco, located in western Colombia, is situated in the Andean mineral belt that hosts major copper deposits in Panama, Peru and Chile. Significant copper discoveries have been made recently in Ecuador while the Colombian portion of this belt remains under-explored. The discovery of copper resources in Colombia will advance the country's goal to participate in the global transition towards a low carbon future.

Colombia Silver Gold Projects

Rugby has completed a field evaluation of numerous title applications held in its Colombian subsidiaries. On this basis we have rationalized our title position by relinquishing 14 applications. Many of these applications had been made by the company purchased by Rugby. Follow up geochemistry and geology did not provide sufficient encouragement to continue the title process. The Company intends to continue the application process for eleven title applications, primarily located over three project areas in the eastern region of the country.

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting "discovery stage" exploration on a portfolio of copper, gold and silver targets in Colombia, Argentina and Chile. The Colombian Cobrasco project is located in the western Cordillera belt which hosts large scale copper molybdenum mines in Chile, Peru, and Panama (and more recent significant projects discovered in Ecuador). This belt has not been subjected to modern exploration in Colombia. Rugby looks to advance the Cobrasco copper project to bring economic benefits to the western area of Colombia. The discovery of significant copper resources will be required for the world to move from fossil fuels to advanced electrification.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or has been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corp. and Extorre Gold Mines Ltd., which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Ltd. website at www.rugbymining.com.

