Oslo, 24 August 2022: Reference is made to the announcements made on 2 June and 7 July 2022 regarding the internal reorganization and transfer of Yara's Clean Ammonia business to a wholly owned subsidiary of Yara International ASA ("Yara"), by way of a demerger and a subsequent triangular merger of Yara's clean ammonia business to Yara Clean Ammonia Holding AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yara.

The demerger of the Yara Clean Ammonia business has now been registered as completed in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and the Yara Clean Ammonia business has been transferred to the intermediary company Yara Clean Ammonia NewCo AS and the share capital of Yara has been reduced through a reduction of the nominal value per share. The new share capital of Yara is NOK 363,697,250.2306, divided by 254,725,627 shares.

The intermediary company Yara Clean Ammonia NewCo AS will be merged with Yara Clean Ammonia Holding AS by way of a triangular merger before opening of the market on the Oslo Stock Exchange tomorrow, 25 August 2022. The merger will result in the share capital of Yara being increased to NOK 433,033,565.90, consisting of 254,725,627 shares, i.e. as before the demerger. A separate announcement will be made when the merger has been registered as completed in the Norwegian register of Business Enterprises.

Thus, following completion of the demerger and the triangular merger, Yara's shareholders will have the same number of shares in the company, and the nominal value of the shares in Yara will be the same as before the demerger and triangular merger.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Contacts:

Silje Nygaard

Investor contact, Yara

Mobile: +47 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com

Hilde Steinfeld

Communications Director, Yara Clean Ammonia

Mobile: +47 993 53 030

E-mail: hilde.steinfeld@yara.com

