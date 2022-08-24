Molten Metals Corp. Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Vancouver, August 24, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (CSE: MOLT) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic advisory board made up of internationally recognised leaders who bring a depth of experience, leadership, and a diverse knowledge base to the Company's development phase, following the successful purchase of the processing plant and maiden Antimony results from its Tienesgrund project in Slovakia.

Molten Metals' advisory board is made up of powerhouse leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and diversity in terms of areas of specialisation and decades of real, world enterprise experience to the table:

Donald R. Sadoway, Founder of AMBRI Inc. and inventor of the liquid metal battery for large-scale stationary storage. He is the founder of five companies, all electrochemistry-intensive and is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT"). His TED talk has been viewed over 2.4 million times and in 2012 he was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Anthony Balme is an active participant in a number of public and private resource ventures. In the private sector he is Chairman of Carter Capital Ltd., Lymington Underwriting (insurance) and Alton Resource Corporation. In the public sector, he is Chairman of Forum Energy Metals listed on the TSX, a non-executive director of AIS Resources and formerly Chairman of Ortac Resources (a gold explorer in Slovakia) listed on London's AIM market. One of his focuses is identifying early-stage opportunities in the resource sector and arranging financings to advance projects to the public markets in both the U.K. and Canada.

David Henderson, Founder of Rittenhouse International Resources, LLC, a speciality metals trading and merchanting firm. He is also the Co-founder and Chairman of various start-up ventures in the speciality metals field, including Nanoscale Powders, LLC. His career in speciality metals spans more than thirty-five years (including many years at Cabot Corp) and he has gained experience in several minor metals including, inter alia, tantalum/niobium, lithium minerals, gallium, and Rare Earths. He is a director of K-Tech, the Florida-based innovator in Rare Earth processing. He has a BA from Pomona College and an MBA from Harvard University.

Alon Davidov, an Angel investor in several companies in the construction-tech, FMCG, natural resources and media industries. From 2010-2015, he was the CEO of Shaft Sinkers, a mining construction company. During his time as CEO, he took the company public on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where he became one of the youngest CEOs on the main board.





These additions to the advisory board are a direct reflection of Molten Metal's eagerness to bring a wealth of industry backgrounds and knowledge to the table. The advisory board, whose experience ranges from science/inventor to investors and financial professionals will work closely with Molten Metals' leadership and advise on all matters related to the Company's growth, deployment of capital, and assist in steering the Company from developer to producer and investor in Antimony properties.

"I am excited to announce the formation of our advisory board today. The unmatched experience of this group leaves Molten Metals well-positioned to execute our mission of becoming a meaningful producer of Antimony by volume. As the world is moving towards more sustainable energy usage and meeting climate objectives, Molten Salt Batteries, utilising Antimony, has been identified as a possible solution in helping to store renewable energy. We are therefore focused on producing Antimony and intend to play our part in this global transition and are honoured that Don Sadoway, a leader and founder of this field agreed to join our advisory board. We look forward to working with him on understanding real world demand and specifications required." Lara Smith, President, and COO of Molten Metals Corp.

The CEO of Molten Metals, Christopher Ecclestone commented: "Over and beyond the quality of a mining company's assets is the quality of its people and their skill sets. In forging this impressive advisory board, Molten Metals has truly put together a "brain's trust" in specialty metals and we thank our new advisors for agreeing to work with us towards our goal of reviving Antimony production in the West."

About Antimony



Antimony (symbol Sb from the Latin word stibium) is a silvery white metal. Antimony oxide is primarily used in fire-retardant formulations for plastics, rubbers, textiles, paper and paints, whereas Antimony trisulfide is used in the production of explosives, pigments and antimony salts.



It can also be used for producing semiconductors, infrared detectors and diodes. Because of its relative inflexibility, it is usually mixed into alloys for further application, e.g., manufacture of lead storage batteries, solder, sheet and pipe metal, bearings, castings etc.



Antimony is a strategic metal used to harden lead in ammunition/ordnance and lead-acid storage batteries. Traditionally, Antimony has seen its demand driven by military usage, but this has changed since fire retardants arose to become the main application for the metal.



The latest new technology to utilize the metal is Antimony molten salt batteries for mass storage. The potential here is for a quantum surge in demand if this new technology gains broad adoption.



China has long dominated the production of the metal, however, is suffering declining internal production from mines, but it still dominates the processing of the concentrates, much of which comes from artisanal sources in the developing world.



As a result of this dominance, Antimony is one of the few metals that registers as critical in all the rankings (US, EU, Canada, JOGMEC, UK & Australia) of criticality of supply.

About the Company

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass- storage devices - molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Christopher Ecclestone

Chief Executive Officer

Molten Metals Corp.

Email: cecclestone@moltenmetalscorp.com

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Molten Metals's plans to continue aggressive exploration at Unga in 2021 and its goal of defining a resource in excess of one million ounces, its plan to continue infill drilling to expand to depth where the system remains open, and its belief that the SH-1 prospect has considerable potential for expansion. Although Molten Metals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, weather, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134739