Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results

BRISBANE, Aug. 24, 2022 - Allkem Ltd. (ASX|TSX: AKE, the Company) provides financial results for the Allkem Group (the Group) for the full year ended 30 June 2022 which includes results of the former Galaxy assets for the 10-month period post-merger date, between 25 August 2021 to 30 June 2022.



Record financial results have been achieved in the first year of the highly successful merger of Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Resources. The merger has generated substantial value through the combination of outstanding operating assets and development projects.

The Company has restructured around the global portfolio and continues to strengthen the management, operating and development teams by attracting the highest quality personnel.

New development and expansions are expected to see the business expand three-fold by 2026 with the aim of maintaining 10% market share as the lithium industry continues to grow with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

Through effective management, the group has significantly improved safety performance, enhanced sales contract terms, continued product quality improvements, delivered positive cost performance throughout the year while implementing the merger and completed feasibility studies on three development projects which includes a 2.5x increase of the interim Olaroz resource to 16Mt LCE1 and a 40% increase to Sal de Vida's production capacity to 45ktpa in two stages.2

HIGHLIGHTS

Mt Cattlin and Olaroz 3 delivered record annual production volumes and operating profits despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19

delivered record annual production volumes and operating profits despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 Group revenue for the period increased over 800% to US$770 million, compared to the prior year

Record revenue from Mt Cattlin was generated from sales of 200,715 dry metrics tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate at an average price of US$2,221/tonne CIF 2 for the period from 25 August 2021. Gross cash margin of 80%

for the period from 25 August 2021. Gross cash margin of 80% Record revenue from Olaroz increased 341% to US$293 million on sales of 12,512 tonnes of lithium carbonate with average pricing increasing by 370% to US$23,398/t FOB 4 . The gross profit margin was 82%

. The gross profit margin was 82% Excellent operating performance and highly supportive market conditions generated group gross profit of US$605 million with group EBITDAIX of US$513 million and consolidated net profit after tax of US$337.2 million (2021: net loss of US$89.5 million) reflecting improved product prices, focussed operational management and comprehensive cost control mitigating inflationary pressures

Strong cash generation and existing cash balance is expected to fully fund development projects

H1 FY23 lithium carbonate prices will be approximately ~US$47,000/t FOB, excluding Naraha feedstock which is an intermediate input for the production of battery grade lithium hydroxide

September quarter spodumene concentrate prices are expected to be over US$5,000/t CIF SC6

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Olaroz Stage 2 has now reached over 91% completion and first production is still anticipated late H2 CY22. The successful completion of this project will deliver material new production from H2 FY23 onwards

Construction of the Naraha lithium hydroxide plant in Japan was completed during the year, with first production expected early Q4 CY22. Once product qualification is complete, this plant will provide Allkem with exposure to the high value lithium hydroxide market

Construction at Sal de Vida commenced in January 2022, the first pond has been filled, and commissioning and first production continues to be expected by H2 CY23

The Feasibility Study and Maiden Ore Reserve for James Bay was released in December 2021 and detailed engineering is advancing in parallel with stakeholder engagement and permitting

Allkem Managing Director and CEO, Martin Perez de Solay says:

"This has been a transformational year with the highly successful merger of Orocobre and Galaxy which now provides shareholders exposure to strongly profitable existing operations and an enviable suite of development assets.

"We achieved record revenue for the Group, not only from strengthened pricing but from successfully and safely producing high-quality lithium products from our global operations that have managed costs, improved safety performance and delivered record production during a period of supply chain disruption, labour shortage, high inflation and ongoing COVID-19 impacts.

"Amidst surging demand for lithium products our team also achieved significant advancements at all our development assets across the globe with both Olaroz Stage 2 and Naraha on the cusp of commissioning this calendar year. Sal de Vida construction is well underway and James Bay permitting is advancing.

"With two revenue generating operations being supplemented by new operations in FY23 and a strong balance sheet, we are fully funded to complete construction at Sal de Vida and the development of James Bay."

GROUP PROFIT OVERVIEW

The Group produced a Group EBITDAIX of US$513.1 million and consolidated net profit after tax of US$337.2 million (2021: net loss of US$89.5 million). The net profit after tax includes one off charges of US$12.8 million for Galaxy acquisition costs, an inventory uplift on purchase price allocation related to the merger of US$12.4 million, US$13.4 million related to amortisation of customer contracts due to purchase price allocation, gains of US$32.0 million from financial instruments, and foreign exchange losses of US$9.6 million. Net finance costs were US$13.8 million.

Net assets of the Group increased to US$3,081 million as at 30 June 2022 (30 June 2021: US$725 million) including cash balances of US$664 million (30 June 2021: US$258 million). The increase in net assets and cash of US$2,356 million and US$406 million is mainly due to the Galaxy merger transaction.

Group capital expenditure and exploration and evaluation for the year totalled US$261.4 million (30 June 2021: US$97.6 million) and the Mizuho Stage 1 and Pre-export loan facilities were reduced by ~US$33.7 million.

Group Olaroz Mt Cattlin

(10 months) 30 Jun 2022 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2022 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2022 US $'000 US $'000 US $'000 US $'000 US $'000 Revenue 769,818 84,760 292,758 66,370 451,925 EBITDAIX 1 513,085 4,188 220,431 11,452 336,178 Less depreciation & amortisation (49,944) (18,759) (17,717) (18,294) (30,309) EBITIX 2 463,141 (14,571) 202,714 (6,842) 305,869 Less interest income/(costs) (13,778) (21,119) (24,153) (29,739) 1,177 EBTIX 3 449,363 (35,690) 178,561 (36,581) 307,046 Less acquisition costs (12,760) (1,243) - - - Less amortisation of customer contracts due to purchase price allocation (13,400) - - - (13,400) Less inventory adjustment due to purchase price allocation (12,367) - - - (12,367) Add other income - gains from financial instruments 32,033 2,711 - - - Less foreign currency gains/(losses) (9,567) (6,342) (7,481) (3,946) 1,099 Less share of loss of associates, net of tax (2,951) (1,682) - - - Add rehabilitation provision remeasurement - 3,504 - - - Less (impairment/write-downs)/ add realisation of inventory write-downs (244) 17,211 - 18,138 - Segment profit/(loss) for the period before tax 430,107 (21,534) 171,080 (22,389) 282,378 Income tax expense (92,884) (67,940) (74,935) (67,940) (84,713) Total profit/(loss) for the period 337,223 (89,474) 96,145 (90,329) 197,665 EBITDAIX - Segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, impairment, gains from financial instruments, foreign currency (losses)/gains, share of associate losses, business combination costs and other adjustments due to purchase price allocation. EBITIX - Segment earnings before interest, taxes, impairment, gains from financial instruments, foreign currency (losses)/gains, share of associate losses, business combination costs and other adjustments due to purchase price allocation. EBTIX - Segment earnings before taxes, impairment, gains from financial instruments, foreign currency (losses)/gains, share of associate losses, business combination costs and other adjustments due to purchase price allocation.

