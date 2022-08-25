VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2022 - Astra Exploration (TSXV:ASTR) (OTCQB:ATEPF) has completed its Phase II drilling program at its Pampa Paciencia gold-silver project in northern Chile. The flagship 3,840 hectare, road-accessible, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project is located within an active mining district less than 15 kilometers from two major mines, Sierra Gorda and Spence, and 5 kilometers from the Faride mine, in the Antofagasta Region in northern Chile.



Astra has completed property wide mapping and sampling, geophysical surveys, and localized trenching and in doing so, has defined a vein boulder field over approximately 75% of the project area. The veins do not outcrop as the majority of the project area is covered by a thin layer of gravels and caliche but the vein float can be used to identify areas of high prospectivity.

The Phase II program consisted of 3,976 metres of RC drilling in 15 holes, all in the North Zone target area, where 100% of the holes intersected quartz veins, stockworks or veinlets close to target depths. The primary focus was to test the Paciencia Vein System at depth in the two defined high-grade zones defined earlier this year in the Phase I drill program.

Eleven holes were drilled into known veins, with 4 holes directed to Paciencia Oeste vein segment, 3 to Paciencia and 4 to Paciencia Este segment. Drill results from the Phase II program confirm the continuity of the quartz veins at depth in the Paciencia Vein System, which is a low-sulphidation epithermal (LSE) vein structure averaging 10-15 metres thickness over a strike length of approximately 1.4 kilometres.

Some deeper holes in the Paciencia and Paciencia Este vein segments are showing a change in the dip and thickness of the vein. Secondary targets consisted of other vein structures discovered during the Phase I drill program. These include blind magnetic low anomalies and newly interpreted vein structures from other geophysical targets, in particular WNW, E-W to ENE-striking magnetic lineaments related with low magnetic regional anomalies.

A new WNW-ESE vein (Tormenta vein) was intersected in hole PPRC22-46 with a 28 metre-thick downhole interval (10 metres estimated true width) and is interpreted to extend west to a six metre-thick downhole interval (5 metres estimated true width) at hole PPRC22-55. Hole PPRC22-54 intersected quartz veinlets and is interpreted to extend west to hole PPRC-22-38, discovered in Phase I, in a new ENE-WSW vein structure.

The shares, which began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 26th, are currently trading at $0.20.

