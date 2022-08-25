Rackla Metals focuses on Tombstone intrusive related gold

Vancouver, - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) (OTC:RMETF) is pleased to provide additional information regarding the Company's staking of 3 claim groups targeting intrusive related gold mineralization in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The staking includes 14 claims covering approximately 11,500 ha and targets the extension of the Tombstone terrain from the Yukon Territory into the Northwest Territories.

Following the significant intrusive related gold discovery made by Snowline Gold Corp. at the Rogue project within the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon Territory, Rackla's teams have used their historic experience in the district to trace the geology and geophysics 90km southeast across the Yukon-NWT border. The 14 claims are located 11 to 26km east of the Canol Road and Macmillian Pass airstrip, providing access to the properties.

Figure 1. Project Location



Multiple intrusive bodies belonging to the Tombstone Plutonic Suite have intruded the Selwyn basin sediments within the Rackla claims. These intrusives range from syenite to granodiorite in composition (e.g. Duncan, 1999), though most are classified as granites (Cecile, 1989). Several large, polyphase plutons to 10 kilometres in diameter are accompanied by smaller stocks with surface exposures less than a kilometre. Conspicuous zones of contact metamorphism surround most of the intrusions within the area of the claim blocks staked.

Previous work by operators in the Yukon on the other side of the divide have recorded significant stream sediment gold anomalism that appear to be draining several of the intrusive bodies within the NWT and recent mapping has identified stock-worked and veining within the intrusive bodies, especially so in the recessive areas where the intrusive bodies form valleys (see photos on Rackla's website).

The intrusive bodies and gossanous contacts within the Rackla claims are as yet unexplored. Rackla plans to complete a detailed airborne magnetic program, prospecting and geological mapping in the months remaining for the current field season.

Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Rackla's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.racklametals.com

