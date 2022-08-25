Trigon Metals Strengthens Its Team to Usher in Next Phase of Company Growth

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Benharref to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. In addition, Mr. Aidan Sullivan will formally join Trigon as VP, Investor Relations, effective immediately.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Mohammed to the Trigon Board of Directors, and to also officially welcome Aidan to the team as the Company moves forward in our mission to become the leading mid-tier copper producer in Africa's best jurisdictions. These adjustments to our human resources come concurrent to the ongoing administrative work to finalize the previously announced Silver Streaming Agreement, with terms unchanged."

Mr. Benharref is a founding partner of Technomine Africa, the Moroccan mineral prospecting company Trigon acquired in 2020 responsible for the discovery of the Silver Hill copper-silver-cobalt exploration project. He has more than 30 years of geological experience, including mineral exploration, geological mapping, applied geology and geosciences. He has held key positions within Managem Ltd (SA), a Moroccan mining and engineering conglomerate, and is the founder of Morocco-based mining services company, CAP Resources, which conducts large-scale projects on behalf of the government and major Moroccan mining companies alike. Mr. Benharref graduated from Marrakech University (Morocco) with a Doctorate in Structural Geology defended in 1991.

Mr. Sullivan previously assisted Trigon in establishing relationships with key suppliers and engineering groups in China. Going forward, he will be responsible for coordinating investor relations efforts. He has more than 20 years of experience building and financing both private and public companies in North America and China. Mr. Sullivan has also been engaged as Financial Advisor to many early-stage ventures raising capital from private or institutional investors in natural resources, advanced materials, automotive, technology and media. Mr. Sullivan is a graduate of the University of British Colombia. Pursuant to a consulting agreement with Mr. Sullivan, he will be retained on a month-by-month basis at $7,500 per month with the provision that either party, at its sole discretion, may cancel this agreement by giving thirty (30) days written notice. Mr. Sullivan has been granted 600,000 incentive stock options to acquire common shares at an exercise price of $0.15. The options will be vested at six-month intervals over a period of eighteen months with a term of two years from the date of granting.

The Company has also granted Mr. Benharref 750,000 stock options. The options have an exercise price of $0.15 and will expire five years from the date of grant. The options will vest immediately. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding changes to the Company's management team and Board of Directors; the granting of stock options and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 647 276 0002

jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com