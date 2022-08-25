Eagle Plains Commences Drilling at Vulcan Base-Metal Project, Southeast British Columbia

CRANBROOK, August 25, 2022 - Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL) is pleased to announce that field crews have been mobilized to complete a 1600m, 3-4 hole drilling program on the 8,617 ha Vulcan property located 30 km west of Kimberley, BC. The property is owned 100% by Eagle Plains with no underlying royalties or encumbrances. Vulcan is considered to hold significant potential to host silver-lead-zinc mineralization similar to that mined over 100+ years at the world-class Sullivan deposit located 30 km to the east. TerraLogic Exploration Services Inc. of Cranbrook, BC has been contracted to carry out the current program under the supervision of Kerry Bates, P.Geo.

In early 2022 Eagle Plains completed a 537 line-km helicopter-borne high-resolution aeromagnetic survey designed to cover approximately 8 km of strike length of highly-prospective stratigraphy interpreted to be the Lower-Middle Contact ("LMC") of the Aldridge Formation. The LMC represents "Sullivan Time", the time-equivalent stratigraphic horizon that hosts sedimentary-exhalative ("sedex") style mineralization at the Sullivan deposit. The survey data was integrated with the existing Vulcan database which was used to model drill targets for the current diamond drilling program.

View Vulcan Targeting Video here

Vulcan Project Summary

Management of Eagle Plains considers the Vulcan project to hold excellent potential for the presence of sedex mineralization. Rocks underlying the Vulcan are within the same sedimentary sequence and host occurrences with mineralization and alteration styles similar to those observed at and adjacent to the now-depleted Sullivan deposit. The Main (Hilo) mineral occurrence at Vulcan returned up to 1.6 % combined lead-zinc over 1.5 metres from rocks near the Lower-Middle Aldridge contact ("LMC"), the same time-stratigraphic horizon which hosts the Sullivan deposit.

The Sullivan mine was discovered in 1892 and is one of the largest sedex deposits in the world. Over its 100+ year lifetime, Sullivan contained a total of 160 million tonnes of ore averaging 6.5% lead, 5.6% zinc and 67 g/t silver, resulting in 298 million ounces of silver, 18.5 billion pounds of lead, 17.5 billion pounds of zinc, and significant quantities of associated metals; collectively worth over $40B at current metal prices. Eagle Plains management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Vulcan property.

Vulcan Project History

Sullivan-style mineralization was first reported in the mid-1950s at Vulcan. During the 1970s and 1980s, Texas Gulf Sulphur and later Cominco completed extensive geophysical work and drilled shallow holes to test for continuous mineralization in areas of the property. The most comprehensive testing occurred in the Hilo area during the early 1990s by Ascot Resources. In 1991 a five-hole, 1003m drill program was completed, with three holes totaling 1535m completed in 1992.

Since acquiring the initial claims on the property in 2002, Eagle Plains has completed an extensive compilation of all existing data, followed in 2006 by a 125 line-km helicopter-borne time-domain geophysical survey flown at 200m spacing. Additional claims were added to the property position as they became available through staking. Systematic geochemical, geological and geophysical programs were conducted by Eagle Plains and its partners from 2011-2019.

In June, 2020, Eagle Plains completed a two-hole, 977m drill program to test the LMC along an existing road cut in an area of elevated soil geochemistry and anomalous geophysical features (magnetometer, induced polarization and magnetotellurics). The LMC contact was successfully intercepted in Hole VU20002 with significant alteration suggesting proximity to a hydrothermal source, though no economic mineralization was encountered.

Update on Iron Range Drilling Program

Drilling activity has been concluded on Eagle Plain's Iron Range Project, currently under option to a private Alberta-based company. A total of 2618m was completed in 4 holes throughout the course of the 8 week program, targeting Sullivan-style sedimentary-hosted base metal mineralization and structurally-hosted gold mineralization associated with the Iron Range fault structure. Two holes were abandoned short of target depth due to drilling complications. Results will be released as they are received, compiled and interpreted.

Qualified Person

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of Eagle Plains, has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin-outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and recently Taiga Gold being notable examples.

The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Eagle Plains also holds significant royalty interests in western Canadian projects, covering a broad spectrum of commodities on projects controlled by Cameco Corp., Iso Energy Corp., Denison Mines Corp., Skeena Resources Ltd. and Alexco Resource Corp./Banyan Gold Corp., among others. Management's focus is to advance its most promising exploration projects. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities, while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2021 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $27M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 42,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: mailto:mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713360/Eagle-Plains-Commences-Drilling-at-Vulcan-Base-Metal-Project-Southeast-British-Columbia