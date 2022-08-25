Slave Lake Zinc Extends 2022 Prospecting Program

Vancouver, August 25, 2022 - Slave Lake Zinc (CSE: SLZ) has extended the current field work underway at the Company's O'Connor Lake project. The prospecting program is now scheduled to continue until mid September. The Company's recently expanded property is located in an under-explored region of southern Northwest Territories.

The current field work has been designed to ground truth geophysical anomalies identified by a 900 line kilometer airborne survey carried out by Slave Lake Zinc in the spring 2021 and to re-examine exploration targets discovered prior to 1952. This SLZ work represents the first modern exploration technology to be applied in the area. Positive results being generated from the initial stages of the current program have led to the decision to continue the field activity.

Slave Lake Zinc ("the Company") has awarded incentive stock options to Directors, Officers and company consultant to purchase a total of 1,775,000 shares of the Company's treasury capital. These options allow the holder to purchase the shares at $0.105 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue, subject to provisions of the Company stock option plan.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Osisko Metals' Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Slave Lake Zinc Corp.

Per:

Ritch Wigham CEO & Director

Phone: 604-396-5762

Email: rwigham@zinccorp.ca

