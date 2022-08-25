ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

Toronto, August 25, 2022 - ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.

Highlights:

2022 TEM Survey successfully completed

TEM results indicate strong conductivity and low resistivity that is typical of a significant brine aquifer

22.7 billion cubic meter low resistivity aquifer volume measured

Drill planning to test porosity, flow rates and aquifer specifics underway

Technical expert site review to be undertaken in September

"An exciting milestone for the Company that validates the results of the previously announced TEM results as well as provide the Company with a means to calculate the brine body on the basis of the low resistivity zone, bringing us one step closer to providing a resource estimate on a market altering deposit at Urgakh Naran," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy.

The TEM survey validates the high conductivity and low resistivity seen across the previously announced lines across the basin, validating extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the Urgakh Naran aquifer. The Company is equally happy to share results from the extensive drilling operations that we have concluded on the expansive Baavhai Uul licence.

Summary

ION Energy has successfully completed an additional 16 line-km TEM survey on its Urgakh Naran project in Mongolia that intersects the previously announced 82 line-km completed.





Figure 1: Low Resistivity Zone shown with lines 1 through 9.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_002full.jpg.

Following the low resistivity northeast structures narrowing from the southwest to the northeast direction, the company completed line 9 intersecting all lines previously completed.





Figure 2: Low Resistivity Zone confirmed by Line 9

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_figure%202%20ion.jpg.

The Company calculates a 22.7 billion cubic meter low resistivity brine body with a cut off of <6.5ohm.



Figure 3. Low resistivity zone volume at Urgakh Naran.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_004full.jpg.

The Company is now working to determine the location of the monitoring well locations and is mobilizing rigs in country to commence a program in the coming weeks. The three hole monitoring well drill program will allow ION Energy to obtain samples for hydrogeological sampling, porosity testing, flow rates and depth-specific brine sample measurements that will include chemical assays with the objective of announcing a mineral resource estimate in Q4 2022. The Company has confirmed a site visit in late September this year that will include technical experts, strategics and analysts.

Baavhai Uul

As reported to market, ION Energy completed a significant auger program across the vast Baavhai Uul licence, and alongside the 1502 ppm Li seen at the White Wolf Prospect at Baavhai Uul, the Company reports the discovery of strong CuNi anomalies as reported by Aranjin Resources Ltd., further solidifying the value of the Reciprocal Mining Rights Agreement entered into with Aranjin Resources Ltd. on February 1, 2022.





Figure 4. Victory CuNi Discovery at Baavhai Uul.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/134827_3563649604719999_005full.jpg.

All technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Khurelbaatar Lamzav, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

