Sanatana Provides Exploration Update Oweegee Dome Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, Golden Triangle BC

• Twelve holes totalling 3,679m completed

• Copper mineralization observed in eight holes

• Area of copper mineralization significantly expanded at Delta prospect

• Mineralization hosted in hydrothermal intrusive breccias

• Consistent with being in the upper parts of a copper-gold porphyry system

• Assays awaited

• Field program continues

Vancouver, August 25, 2022 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana") reports that it has completed 3,679 m of HQ size core drilling in twelve holes on its Oweegee copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry project located in BC's Golden Triangle. This marks the completion of the first porphyry-focused drill program on the Oweegee Dome project.

Peter Miles CEO, commented, "Despite inclement weather for much of the late spring and early summer our initial drill program proceeded as planned thanks to the efforts of our team at Bell 2 camp. This summer's drilling primarily tested the boundaries of the Molloy monzonite followed by validation and extension of the known historic copper intercepts and lastly to test new targets."

Mr. Miles continued, "This program was specifically designed to test the theory that there is a copper-gold porphyry system on the Oweegee Dome project, which is just 40 km east of the KSM porphyry deposits, one of the largest undeveloped Cu-Au Reserves in the world. Our geological staff and hired expert consultants, all who have extensive porphyry experience, unanimously confirmed that we are in the upper levels of a porphyry system. Future exploration will seek to locate the thermal centre of this system where the high grades should reside."

Table 1. 2022 drill hole coordinates and intended target. Holes where visible copper was observed in bold

Hole-ID Easting Northing Elevation Bearing Dip EOH Target OW-2022-01 467972 6273930 1,583 700 -500 438m Molloy outcrop OW-2022-02 467971 6273930 1,582 3590 -600 275m IP chargeability OW-2022-03 468167 6273949 1,561 400 -500 232m Molloy outcrop OW-2022-04 468167 6273948 1,561 400 -750 152m Molloy outcrop OW-2022-05 468167 6273948 1,561 3550 -500 184m Molloy outcrop OW-2022-06 468168 6273948 1,561 3550 -700 200m Molloy outcrop OW-2022-07 468168 6273948 1,561 2550 -500 310m Molloy outcrop OW-2022-08 468564 6273928 1,565 2000 -500 361m Historic Cu OW-2022-09 468564 6273928 1,565 200 -750 348m Mapped Cu OW-2022-10 467933 6273797 1,540 1600 -550 285m Cu Soil anomaly OW-2022-11 467874 6272773 1,088 3550 -500 393m Cu in Outcrop OW-2022-12 466499 6274022 1,380 1600 -500 501m Potassic alteration and IP 3,679m





Notes on Table 1:

(a) Easting and Northings are in metres, using UTM Zone 9 N, WGS84

(b) Cu denotes copper mineralization was observed as chalcopyrite or malachite during logging and in some places confirmed by a XRF scan. Assay results are pending.





Figure 1. Oweegee Project Location and neighboring mineral claims. Black rectangle outlines main 2022 drilling area shown in figure 2.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/134854_daadf8f96471f830_001full.jpg









Figure 2: Plan view with drill collars, red and drill traces, on an elevation contour map. Contours every 5m, every 100m in bold, coloured background is elevation. Black drill hole traces are historic, from 1996 and 2007 exploration campaigns. Drill hole traces from this 2022 campaign are in orange.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/134854_daadf8f96471f830_002full.jpg

Out of the 12 holes drilled, copper mineralization was noted in eight. Primarily, the mineralization is hosted in a monomictic (one rock type) intrusive breccia. The intrusive is a fine-grained hornblende bearing, monzonite to monzodiorite. The fragments are angular. The matrix is also monzodiorite. This unit is ubiquitously altered with sericite, silica +/- adularia, and pyrite, (QSP alteration) with variable intensity. The copper occurs in the fragments as fine irregular short styolitic fracture fill, centimetres in length, and throughout as fine disseminations. Copper is also noted as Malachite on joint faces in the upper oxide zone. Although the QSP alteration is ubiquitous in this unit, the copper mineralization is not, and is confined to zones within. The factors controlling these zones are not yet understood. Copper mineralization was also noted in some polymictic breccia zones, when these zones had fragments of potassically altered intrusives with quartz chalcopyrite veins and as centimetre scale blebs in the matrix.

A total of six holes tested the Molloy monzonite target where the company had mapped and sampled Cu-Au bearing monzonite outcrop and returned an average of 0.34% Cu + 0.829 g/t Au from fifteen grab samples (Dec 7, 2021 NR). The Cu-Au bearing intrusion was confirmed via petrography to be a fine grained, potassic altered, hornblende monzonite porphyry which contains quartz-chalcopyrite veins. The first hole was located, 200 m back from the Molloy outcrop on the nearest ridge. Drilling was directed east towards at 70 degrees bearing. See figure 1. It intersected a QSP (quartz, sericite, pyrite or phyllic) altered intrusive breccia in the upper 120m of the hole before it completed at 438m in rocks of the Stuhini formation (Triassic aged basement rocks), ash laden mudstones and chlorite altered green fragmental volcanics.

The next series of five holes were drilled in a spread of different bearings and dips from a single pad, constructed directly on the outcrop. Copper mineralization was observed in all five holes, hosted in a chlorite overprinted potassic to QSP altered fine grained monzonite hosted hydrothermal breccia, similar to the outcrop. Observed copper mineralization included malachite coating or fracture fill in the oxide zone, very fine-grained disseminated chalcopyrite throughout the core and millimetre wide discontinuous styolitic fractures. These veinlets have pyrite and chalcopyrite with smokey quartz fill and are interpreted as "A-type". Drill hole OW-2022-05 also intersected over 11 m (from 162.5m to 175.) of polymictic breccia with local chalcopyrite blebs up to 1 cm in width, with potassic altered fragments containing quartz chalcopyrite veins. All the holes exited the monolithic monzonite hydrothermal breccia and were completed in the mudstones and green volcanics of the Stuhini formation. Within the monzonite breccia, alteration and percentage of sulphide content varies in intensity. The copper mineralization at the Molloy zone is 350 m NW of the historic intercepts.

Drill hole, OW-2022-02 targeted the donut shaped IP changeability anomaly that circled the Molloy zone. It encountered disseminated pyrite hosted in a fine grained, QSP altered monzonite, that probably explains the anomaly, however target depth was not completed due to the loss of the hole.

Drill holes OW-2022-08 and -09 targeted the Delta ridge historic copper mineralization and were designed to deepen and extend this zone. Copper mineralization was observed in both holes, extending the depth and the strike. The Intrusive breccia is different to that observed at Molloy, coarser fragments, with porphyry feldspar clasts, with QSP alteration more dominated by sericite. The copper mineralization is in fine small planar veins, with white quartz and carbonate, pyrite and chalcopyrite, +/- a alteration halo, +/- molybdenum selvages. Interpreted to be "B-type."

Drill hole OW-2022-10, collared on "Pinnacle Ridge" targeted a prominent copper and gold in soil anomaly 600 m west of the historic copper intercepts. It encountered a copper-bearing zone from 143.25m to 187.15m, where the chalcopyrite is seen in discrete zones hosted in a QSP altered polymictic breccia, similar to that noted in OW-2022-05.

The copper mineralization encountered at Molloy, Delta ridge and Pinnacle covers a 1.8km2 zone and, given the similarity of host rocks and alteration, the collective area is interpreted to represent one large system, with the potassic alteration at Molloy representing a hotter more intensely altered part of the system.

The last two holes OW-2022-11 and OW-2022-12 were step-out holes to understand the possible extent of the mineral system at Delta. Drill hole 11 targeted the recently discovered copper bearing outcrop of diorite over 1,000 m south and 500 m lower elevation than the holes above at the Delta Ridge and Molloy zones. It encountered a QSP altered hydrothermal brecciate intrusive in the top 64m, that may equate to the outcrop. Drill hole 12 targeted an intense potassic altered intrusive in the Snowpatch creek eastern valley wall 1,700 m west of the Molloy Zone. It encountered pyrite bearing breccias at the IP target depth, possibly explaining the anomaly.

All drill holes were completed with HQ diameter core, and this is being split in half by diamond saw, on a nominal 2 m sample basis. The split core is then being sent to the MSA prep lab in Terrace BC. Assay results are pending. GeologicAI are also present on site, scanning the drill core, in Visual and short-wave infrared. The scanner also includes an XRF. The XRF scans for multi-elements which in the future can be calibrated to give quantitative results. This data will prove invaluable to understanding the alteration system at Oweegee.

Field work continues on the property with field crew concentrating on mapping and sampling the Skowill prospect, and an area of QSP altered intrusions east of Bear Creek, which is 1 km east of the current drilling on the Delta prospect reported here. A Dias geophysical crew is conducting an IP survey over the Delta prospect area and extending and infilling to the west.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Buddy Doyle B.App Sc Geology, MAUSIMM. Mr. Doyle is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana Resources Inc.

(signed) "Peter Miles"



Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com. To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements related to the Company's exploration program on the Oweegee Dome project.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134854