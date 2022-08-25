CANADA SILVER COBALT Closes Acquisition to Purchase Industrial-Zoned Property with Highway Access for Core Processing Facility

The purchase of a 10-acre industrial-zoned property with direct Highway 11 access will allow Canada Silver Cobalt abundant area for core handling and more efficient use of space

Coquitlam, August 25, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has closed its acquisition to acquire a 10-acre (4 hectare) property fronting Highway 11 near Cobalt, ON, that will be used as the central hub for all of the Company's Ontario and Quebec operations for a cash consideration of $265,000 which sum represents the value of the property of $465,000, less $200,000 in previously paid lease payments.

The Company entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement on December 6, 2021, which was revised on April 26, 2022, and further amended on August 23, 2022 to reflect the revised purchase price and the previous lease payments that were made.

The property houses a 4,000 square-foot, fully serviced warehouse that is currently being leased by the Company and used as its main core processing facility. The access to Highway 11 allows for easy transportation of core, samples, and distribution of Company staff to projects across Ontario and Quebec. The property is located on the power grid and does not require any generators. The location is close to Timiskaming Shores and Cobalt, ON and provides easy access to supplies and amenities for Company staff. The property also contains an extra building.

The warehouse has already been converted into a full-service facility that fits the Company's current needs, but will also allow for further expansion as the Company grows. The facility is being used for offices, core logging, sampling, core cutting, and long-term core storage - all located on site.

The purchase of the property is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The vendor of the property is a company controlled by a family member of one of the directors and officers of the Company.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it will be exploring in 2022.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding future financings, if any, pursuant to the short form base shelf prospectus referred to above, and comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

