LEOPARD LAKE Announces Appointment of Norman Ross As Director

Vancouver, August 26, 2022 - Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Leopard Lake") (CSE:LP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Norman Ross as a director of the Company.

Mr. Ross is a retired lawyer and conciliator. He is also a certified corporate director and an ethics and governance consultant. Mr. Ross has extensive experience as a sitting board member of non-profit organizations and private and public corporations, and is the former president of a public company in the mining industry. Mr. Ross practiced law since the 1990's before retiring in 2019. Prior to that, he was active in the stock market working as a stock broker during the 1980's. Mr. Ross obtained his law degree (LL.B) from Laval University in 1992 and obtained a master of ethics (M.A.) from Université du Québec à Rimouski in 1998.

The Company also announces that Eric Bouchard has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank him for his contributions to the Company, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

Leopard Lake is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada, including the St. Robert property, which is comprised of 4 mining claims in Beauceville and 102 mining claims in the Riseborough and Marlow Townships in St. Robert Bellarmin, Quebec, and the Stella property located in the Abitibi region of Northwestern Quebec, made up of 52 contiguous mining claims for a total of 2,987 hectares, approximately 65 kilometres east of the town of Val d-Or. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Leduc Gold Project. The Leduc Gold Project consists of 9 unpatented mining claims (114 cells) which covers an area of approximately 2,290 hectares near Jellicoe, Ontario, Canada, within the Thunder Bay Mining Division.

