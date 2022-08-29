TDG Gold Corp. Reports +8.9% Increased Gold Grades at Shasta From 2021 Reassays

WHITE ROCK, August 29, 2022 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased announce the completion of gold ("Au") reassays from the 2021 diamond drill program at its resource stage Shasta former producing mine located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of northcentral B.C. In its news release of May 12, 2022 (link), TDG stated that its internal Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program had identified a potential low bias in the reported preliminary gold concentrations from TDG's 2021 diamond drill program at Shasta, assayed by SGS Canada Inc ("SGS"). After a thorough, collaborative investigation, SGS agreed to reanalyse all samples that initially reported greater than detection limit gold concentrations for fire assays. All 2021 reassay results received have now passed SGS's internal QA/QC and TDG's internal QA/QC procedures.

Summary of results:

Length weighted average Au grades across all reassays increased by 8.9%.

Length weighted average Au grades for reassays > 1 gram per tonne ("g/t") increased by 11.4%.

Length weighted average Au grades for reassays > 2 g/t increased by 12.1%.

Selected restated and finalised intercepts are provided in Table 1. A complete set of finalised assay composites are provided on the TDG website (link). These updated results supersede any composite intervals presented in prior press releases.

Highlights within this news release include:

SH21-026 (from the JM Zone to Shasta Creek Zone) increased from 194.0 metres ("m") of 1.42 g/t gold equivalent* ("AuEq") to 1.63 g/t AuEq* (+16.0%).

SH21-022 (located in the Cayley-Rainier Zone and not included in the May 2022 initial mineral resource estimate calculation for Shasta) increased from 16.2 m of 17.42 g/t AuEq* to 18.60 g/t AuEq* (+14.0%).

TDG expects these increased gold grades to have a positive impact on the initial mineral resource estimate calculated for Shasta from the 2021 drill program which TDG published May 17, 2022 (link). The finalised results will be incorporated into an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shasta project which TDG anticipates publishing in due course.

Steven Kramar, TDG's Vice President, Exploration commented: "The reanalysis of our 2021 Shasta drill core has demonstrated that overall gold concentrations have increased nearly proportional to the statistical low bias that was discovered during our QA/QC review of 2021 drilling data. Importantly, aggregate statistics indicate an overall increase in gold concentrations, and that our higher grade intervals (>2 g/t) benefit disproportionally positively in terms of percentage increase than lower grade samples. We are investigating the net impact on the initial Shasta resource model we published in May 2022. We are excited to incorporate these samples to understand the potential positive change in the overall contained ounces and grade of the Shasta deposit, in addition to what we anticipate will also mean a reclassification of some of the current inferred material to indicated status."

Table 1 (below) presents a subset of composites illustrating the change in reported gold concentrations from preliminary results and updated reassay in: i) a long broad interval (SH21-026), ii) bonanza grade (SH21-022), iii) an entire drill hole and the associated range of change (SH21-039), and iv) higher grades associated with material adjacent to historical mine workings (SH21-040B).

Table 1 - Select Intervals Showing 2021 vs. 2022 Au Reanalysis Results

2021 Analysis 2022 Au Re-Analysis Hole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* From To Length Au Ag AuEq* Au (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) Percent-Diff SH21-022 15.1 16.5 1.4 4.42 193 6.83 15.09 16.5 1.4 3.93 193 6.34 -12.47 and 36.5 41.0 4.5 0.69 10 0.82 36.5 41 4.5 0.55 10 0.67 -26.83 and 100.3 116.5 16.2 7.22 817 17.42 100.33 116.5 16.2 8.39 817 18.60 14.03 incl. 102.0 103.5 1.5 10.16 2035 35.60 102 103.5 1.5 13.09 2035 38.53 22.38 and 113.5 115.0 1.5 50.17 4871 111.06 113.5 115 1.5 58.16 4871 119.05 13.74 SH21-026 33.5 227.5 194.0 1.10 26 1.42 33.5 227.5 194.0 1.31 26 1.63 16.05 incl 122.6 142.0 19.4 2.03 41 2.55 122.61 142 19.4 2.01 41 2.52 -1.14 incl 124.0 125.5 1.5 21.31 359 25.80 124 125.5 1.5 19.73 359 24.22 -8.01 incl 214.0 223.0 9.0 8.40 29 8.77 214 223 9.0 12.03 29 12.40 30.17 incl 217.0 218.5 1.5 39.63 77 40.59 217 218.5 1.5 62.46 77 63.42 36.55 SH21-039 6.0 41.1 35.1 1.29 90 2.41 6 41.1 35.1 1.39 90 2.51 7.17 incl 6.0 19.5 13.5 0.26 13 0.42 6 19.5 13.5 0.27 13 0.43 3.25 incl 19.5 41.1 21.6 1.93 138 3.66 19.5 41.1 21.6 2.09 138 3.81 7.48 and 41.1 53.1 12.0 0.04 1 0.05 41.1 53.1 12.0 0.04 1 0.05 15.15 and 53.1 140.0 86.9 0.36 8 0.45 53.1 140 86.9 0.40 8 0.49 10.37 incl 53.1 65.0 11.9 0.79 20 1.04 53.1 65 11.9 1.00 20 1.25 20.80 incl 65.0 84.5 19.5 0.07 5 0.13 65 84.5 19.5 0.09 5 0.15 23.36 incl 84.5 107.0 22.5 0.72 11 0.87 84.5 107 22.5 0.71 11 0.85 -2.17 incl 107.0 140.0 33.0 0.11 2 0.14 107 140 33.0 0.14 2 0.17 21.16 SH21-040B 50.7 127.0 76.3 3.33 52 3.98 50.66 127 76.3 3.60 52 4.25 7.62 incl 59.0 93.0 34.0 7.18 105 8.50 59 93 34.0 7.77 105 9.09 7.60 and 142.6 149.9 7.3 0.57 3 0.61 142.58 149.88 7.3 0.60 3 0.64 4.91

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1g/t AuEq.

** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is estimated to be > 90 %.

***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

QA/QC

SGS and TDG began an investigation after TDG's internal QA/QC discovered a low bias observed in blind certified reference materials ("CRMs") Au concentrations using the SGS fire assay method GO_FAI50V10. After an internal investigation, SGS identified areas of concern that had contributed to the bias, and subsequent rigorous testing reconciled the concerns specific to the GO_FAI50V10 method, and all 2021 diamond drill core samples submitted to SGS with greater than detection limit gold concentrations (0.01 ppm or g/t) were selected for re-analysis.

Re-analysis was undertaken by the pulps previously prepared by SGS from the Shasta 2021 drilling that followed chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site and processed by geologists. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. SGS Canada Inc., securely stored all sample material from the 2021 Shasta drilling from the time of arrival in the lab.

Samples above detection limit Au concentration for the fire assay gold re-analysis were compiled and additional CRMs, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sampling sequence. Analysis followed procedures summarized on the SGS Canada website, in the analytical guide (here), using the GO_FAI50V10 method. Samples that had insufficient pulp material for reanalysis were prepared from reject material previously processed by SGS, using the PRP89 method.

QA/QC was performed internally by SGS, externally by Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS") and reviewed by TDG's geological team.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. In May 2022, TDG published an initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta. For the 2022 field season, TDG is prioritizing drilling the known mineralization around Shasta. TDG currently has 96,343,142 common shares issued and outstanding.

