Gelum Shares Approved for Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

Vancouver, August 29, 2022 - Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (OTCQB: GMRCF) (the "Company" or "Gelum") Vancouver, B.C. reports that the Company's common shares have been approved and admitted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol GMRCF commencing August 25, 2022. The Company's primary listing remains on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol GMR.

Gelum Resources Director Henk van Alphen, stated, "The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its symbol GMR."

About The OTCQB

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development-stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their home market reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Gelum Resources Ltd.

Gelum Resources is a Company led by seasoned management and advisors in the mining and financial sectors. The Company currently has two objectives under management. The first is to define a multi-million-ounce economic gold deposit on the 9028-hectare Eldorado Gold Project, located within the Bralorne-Bridge River gold district, only 190 kilometres north of Vancouver and 74 km northwest of the town of Lillooet, B.C. The Bralorne mines historically exploited the largest, highest-grade, longest-producing lode-gold deposit in B.C. Management is proud to have developed an excellent working relationship with the Bridge River Indian Band (Xwísten) the project is within the traditional territory within the St'at'imc territory (Traditional Territory) in which Xwísten and its members assert, hold and exercise constitutionally protected Aboriginal Title and Rights ("Indigenous Title and Rights"). The Company plans to complete a 3000m drill programme this fall.

The second objective is to discover an alkalic porphyry and related skarn deposit within a prolific B.C. porphyry belt in the Interior Plateau region. The recently acquired ML property is accessible by 90% paved roads via Williams Lake, and the remainder by all-season dirt roads and secondary logging roads. The low to moderate relief allows year-round access and work. Airborne geophysics comprising magnetics and radiometrics was completed in early spring of 2022.

