Desert Gold Preliminary Metallurgical Results

Delta, August 29, 2022 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") announces preliminary metallurgical results from the first RC/core holes by the Company at its Mogoyafara South, Linnguekoto West and new Gourbassi West North Zones (see Figure 1 for locations). Mineralized intervals of fresh rock, generally from a single lens (except at Mogoyafara South where two lenses were sampled) from each of these zones were subjected to 72-hour bottle roll analysis. The Company carries out this routine metallurgical analysis as soon as fresh rock samples are available from any potential or existing mineral resource targets. Composite samples are created by combining assay rejects from a mineralized interval. These rejects are then ground to 80% passing 75um with approximately 1.5 kg of sample mixed with a CN-bearing solution held at a PH of approximately 10 with timed extraction of the assay liquor at 12, 24, 36, 48 and 72 hours. The samples and CN-bearing fluids are slowly rolled to ensure continuous mixing of sample pulps and CN-bearing solutions. Fire assays of the pulped composite sample are taken both at the beginning and the end of the 72-hour time bottle roll leach period.

Samples from Mogoyafara South, returned good, best, fresh rock recoveries of 86% and 88%. Two samples from Gourbassi West North and one from Linngukoto West returned poor bottle-roll leach recoveries ranging from 22% to 25%. Additional metallurgical tests comprising finer grinding and the addition of reagents will be carried out on all of the samples to determine if first pass metallurgical recoveries can be easily improved. As well, metallurgical samples from other mineralized lenses and the oxide portions of these zones will be subjected to first pass metallurgical testing. Initial and final assay's variability are expected to be related to variability within a sample pulp verses the result of variability due to coarse gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/135155_688fa030c4cd7869_001afull.jpg

Previous Metallurgical Test work

Preliminary metallurgical test work was completed for Barani East (gold recoveries of 93.8% for oxides and 83% to 98.7% for fresh rock), Gourbassi West (gold recoveries of 93.6% for oxides and 95.2% for fresh rock) and Gourbassi East (87.6% for fresh rock) (source NI 43-101 report filed on SEDAR March 3, 2022).

Figure 1. Plan Map Mineral Deposits and Zones, significant drill hole intercepts*, soil geochem summary on color-contoured analytical signal magnetic data



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/135155_688fa030c4cd7869_002full.jpg

*All gold grades over width, with the exception of the Soa, Berola and Gourbassi prospects, represent drill holes with the true widths, for most holes, ranging from 65 to 95%. Estimated true widths for the Soa and Berola prospects are unknown. Estimated true widths at the Gourbassi Zones are estimated to range from 60% to 90%. True widths at Linnguekoto West are estimated to be 50% of drilled length.

Next Steps

The Company is proposing a 35,000-metre drill program including 10,000 metres of contingency drilling. Contingency holes will have a sole purpose of developing mineral resources. Drill holes are designed to follow-up and extend known gold zones with an initial focus at Mogoyafara South and Gourbassi West North Zones and Zones area which are deemed to be the largest gold systems discovered on the property to date. Currently planned holes are presented in Figure 2.

Auger and additional AC holes to the north and east of the Gourbassi West North Zone, as well as follow-up to 2021 drill and auger results, which were not completed during the recent program, still need to be drilled. A highlight summary of the 2021 high priority targets requiring follow-up include the following:

Sola - 2.04 g/t gold over 30 metres Kamana - 1.80 g/t gold over 17 metres Manakoto - 1.65 g/t gold over 21 metres Sorokoto South - 2.68 g/t gold over 6 metres Frikidi - gold in auger values of 8,650, 3,100, 2.370, 462 and 440 ppb gold



QAQC

All auger and drill samples are delivered to SGS in Bamako, Mali where they are prepped. The prepped samples, are both shipped by truck to SGS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, or remain at SGS's laboratory in Bamako, for Au determination by fire assay. Standards, assay blanks and sample duplicates, are inserted into the assay stream every 22 to 30 samples, respectively equaling one control sample for every approximately every 8 assay samples. All assay batches are reviewed for quality with re-assays requested 20 samples on either side of standards that assay more than 2 to 3 SD from an excepted value and for blanks that contain more than 10 ppb gold.

Ashanti Gold drill results QAQC Procedures for the Gourbassi East and West Zones

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks were inserted into the sample stream at the rate of 1:20 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:50 samples. All samples have been analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Bamako with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. SGS does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Ashanti for double checking. Higher grade samples are reanalyzed from pulp or reject material or both.

Hyundai QAQC Procedures

Desert Gold does not have any information regarding Hyundai's QAQC procedures at the Linnegukoto West Zone. However, based on follow-up of historic drill results in the Barani Area indicates an acceptable level of accuracy.

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information related to it. Don Dudek, P.Geo. a director of Desert Gold both Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101, have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.





Figure 2. Proposed 2022-23 drill holes and auger surveys



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/135155_688fa030c4cd7869_003full.jpg

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which controls the 440 km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali containing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, liquidity risks, the degree to which Mineral Resource estimates are reflective of actual Mineral Resources, the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable, and the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.

