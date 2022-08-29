Cerro de Pasco Resources Announces Application to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2022 - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares ("Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") with the view of increasing access to capital markets.

Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved CDPR's listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that CDPR will complete the proposed listing.

Guy Goulet, Chief Executive Officer of CDPR, stated: "Listing our shares to the TSX will mark a valuable milestone that will highlight CDPR's impact. This is a crucial step in our growth that will significantly increase our brand recognition and could lead to enhanced trading activity. By listing on the TSX, we seek to further enhance the Corporation's visibility and accessibility to domestic, international and global investors."

TSX Application Details

Listing of the Common Shares on the TSX remains subject to the review and approval from the TSX of the Corporation's listing application and the satisfaction of all other applicable listing and regulatory requirements. To be considered for trading on the TSX, the Corporation must demonstrate that it meets certain financial conditions.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a mining and resource management company applying the most demanding environmental, social and governance standards required by global institutions and investors. The key strategic strength of the Corporation is an unparalleled knowledge of the challenges and opportunities presented by the mineral endowment in and around the city of Cerro de Pasco combined with a highly experienced and practical team of both Peruvian and international management. The key focus of growth for the Corporation will be on developing the El Metalurgista mining concession using world class geo-resource and industrial development solutions to secure long-term economic operational sustainability in harmony with a healthy and prosperous local population. The Corporation, currently operating the Santander Mine, is also keen on acquiring and operating mines suited for the Corporation's strategic growth plan.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the expected timing of the revocation of the MCTO, statements with respect to future events or future performance, the realization of the anticipated benefits deriving from CDPR's investments, including from its investment in green hydrogen research and development, the general performance of the assets of the Corporation, and the results of exploration, development and production activities as well as expansions projects relating to the properties of the Corporation, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

