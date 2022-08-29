Inventus Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") announces that Doug Hunter has resigned from the board of directors. Mr. Hunter was first appointed to the board of Inventus' predecessor company Ginguro Exploration in 2012. We thank Doug for his over 10 years of service as a director and his valuable contributions to the Company.
About Inventus Mining Corp.
Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 140.6 million common shares outstanding.
Mr. Stefan Spears Chairman and CEO Inventus Mining Corp. Tel: (647) 408-1849 E-mail: stefan@inventusmining.com
