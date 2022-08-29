American Copper Development Corporation to Resume Trading Following Acquisition of Lordsburg Property

Vancouver, August 29, 2022 - American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will resume trading on August 30, 2022, under the stock ticker symbol "ACDX", as set out in the bulletin of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") issued on August 26, 2022. Trading of the Shares was halted on January 13, 2022, concurrent to the announcement that the Company had entered into a binding letter agreement with Pyramid Peak Mining, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP, and Mason Resources (US) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc., pursuant to which the Company would acquire certain mineral property interests, located in the State of New Mexico (the "Transaction"). The Company completed the Transaction on August 8, 2022. For further information regarding the Transaction, please see the press release of the Company dated August 9, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of ACDC, said: "We are excited to see ACDC up and trading! The Lordsburg district represents an awesome opportunity to make a major copper discovery in southwestern United States - porphyry country! We have a number of geological and geophysical programs underway including 3D Induced Polarization (IP), Magnetotellurics, Magnetics, Radiometrics, and Lidar, as well good old field mapping and surface sampling. We have a drill lined up for the fourth quarter once we have specific targets outlined by our geological and geophysical surveys. Just like a Fly on the Wall - We are "Back in Business" and ready to ROCK!"

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property and the Chuchi South Property.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking ‎information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. ‎Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause ‎actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this ‎news release includes the resumption of trading of the Shares; comments related to geological and geophysical programs including 3D Induced Polarization (IP), Magnetotellurics, Magnetics, Radiometrics, and Lidar, as well field mapping and surface sampling; comments related to drilling activities.

