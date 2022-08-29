Menü Artikel
Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

19:43 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2022 - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and does not hold any shares in the Company for long term investment purposes for the benefit of PI Financial. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-appoints-pi-financial-as-market-maker-301613955.html

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.



Contact
Corporate Communications, Tel: 1-604-687-1828, Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058, Email: info@blueskyuranium.com
