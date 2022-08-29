Quantum Battery Metals to Increase Scale of Exploration Program

Vancouver, August 29, 2022 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that it intends to expand its future mining programs. With the acquisitions of new properties and implementation of more in-depth mining programs, the Company has become more active in the battery metals industry. Management has agreed that the Company has the capacity to take on more exploration programs, effectively increasing the scale and broadening the opportunities the Company has.

In the 2022 exploration program, the Company has hired geological consultants specialized in Lithium and Cobalt, who have extensive knowledge in Canada's Battery Metals space particularly in Quebec and Ontario where Quantum's properties are located. Combining Quantum's expertise with them, the Company was able to draft and implement larger scaled mining programs this year and plans to continue in the future.

With the change, the Company has appointed Marc Momeni as CEO and Director of the Company following the resignation of Andrew Sostad as CEO and Director. The Company would like to thank Mr. Sostad for his time at Quantum and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Momeni is a capital markets and marketing professional with over 10 years of experience in financial services and banking industries. With a key competency in building, managing teams and large-scaled programs, Marc has been able to scale multiple businesses from start-up to over 8 figures. With a focus on emerging and critical industries, Marc has expanded businesses in sectors that has primarily required wholesale logistics, nationwide implementation, specialized equipment, and advanced manufacturing, serving as consultant and officer to numerous public and private companies. Throughout his tenure in the capital markets, he has been responsible for raising over $50 million. Marc has deep industry relationships with capital markets executives and investors from around the world.

"We welcome Marc Momeni to the board of directors and to the position as CEO of the Company. Quantum is moving to a larger scale which would require someone that is experienced in project management. As the Company proceeds to acquire more properties and execute grander exploration programs, we believe that Mr. Momeni has the capability to broaden our capacity as a battery metals Company while maintaining the quality of our exploration programs, if not enhancing and developing it further," states David Greenway, Director.

The Company is actively searching for more Lithium and Cobalt properties within Canada as the board reviews and coordinates the remainder of its 2022 Lithium and Cobalt exploration programs and yearly targets.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

"Marc Momeni"

_______________________

Marc Momeni, CEO and Director

