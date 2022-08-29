Angel Wing Metals Appoints Alexandria Marcotte to Its Board of Directors

TSXV: AWM

CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2022 - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Alexandria Marcotte, P.Geo to its Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately.

Ms. Marcotte, P.Geo., is currently the Vice President, Project Coordination for Osisko Mining Inc. having started at Osisko as a Senior Geologist in March 2017. Prior to joining Osisko, Ms. Marcotte held increasingly senior roles in junior exploration companies internationally and across Canada. She started her career working underground at the Kidd Creek mine. Ms. Marcotte received an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University. Ms. Marcotte is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's Sustainability Committee. She is a director of the Canadian Museum of Nature Foundation and NewOrigin Gold Corp.

The Company also announces that Mr. Joseph Mullin is stepping down from the board effective immediately but will continue on as an advisor to management and the Board. Mr. Mullin was a founding member of the Board and with his depth of capital markets and corporate finance experience, played an instrumental role in helping put the Company together. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Mullin for his contributions to date and looks forward to his continued involvement.

"On behalf of the leadership team, I am delighted to welcome Ms. Marcotte to the Company's Board of Directors and look forward to her insights and contributions. Ms. Marcotte's extensive technical experience as well as her work in sustainability will be an asset to the Company moving forward as we prepare to commence our first extensive exploration program at our district scale El Grande Project in Nayarit, Mexico," commented Bryan Wilson, President & CEO of Angel Wing Metals Inc. "I would also like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Mr. Mullin for his significant contributions to the Company during these formative years. While Mr. Mullin will be stepping down in order to facilitate the evolution of Angel Wing Metals into a leading exploration company by bringing on more technical expertise to the board, the Company will still benefit from his expertise."

The Company also reports that as part of the Company's regular review of its continuous disclosure obligations, the Company has re-filed the Quartz Lake purchase agreements on SEDAR. The agreements were previously filed on January 18, 2021 with certain property information redacted. The Company has now removed these redactions.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship El Grande gold project covers 550 square kilometers in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrating significant gold and silver mineralization.

The Company also owns two early-stage gold exploration projects in Northwestern Ontario, in which the Company is engaged in ongoing exploration. The Winora Project is located on Lingman lake, 325 km north of Red Lake and consists of 17 patented mining claims that are within 500 m and on strike with the historic Lingman Lake gold deposit. The Quartz Lake Project is located 50km east of the prolific Red Lake district and demonstrates many similar geological features of other successful exploration plays in the region.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's interim website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

