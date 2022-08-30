Perseus updates mineral resources and reserves

Perth, Aug. 30, 2022 - PERSEUS MINING UPDATES MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES

Executive Summary

Perth, Western Australia/August 30, 2022/Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to update the estimates of the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at each of its West African operations as summarised in Table 1 and Table 2 below, and detailed in this report. Foreign/Historical Estimates are stated for Block 14 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves in the 'Foreign/Historical Estimate' subsection.

HIGHLIGHTS Perseus Mining has delivered another year of strong exploration drilling, resulting in an increase to the Mineral Resource and replenishment of the Ore Reserve ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Group's production profile.

The Group's total Measured and Indicated (M&I) Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022 are estimated to be 132.9 Mt grading 1.19 g/t gold, containing 5,079 ounces of gold, compared with the estimate of June 30, 2021 of 130 Mt grading at 1.18 g/t Au for 4,942k ounces of gold.

Resource definition drilling at the CMA Underground deposit at Yaouré resulted in an upgrade to Mineral Resources and a maiden Ore Reserve of 2.2 Mt at 3.58 g/t gold, containing 259,000 ounces of gold. The addition of CMA underground to the Yaouré Gold Mine has the potential to significantly extend the life of the mine.

Drilling at the Nkosuo Project at the Edikan Gold Mine during the year resulted in a maiden Mineral Resource and an Ore Reserve of 10.0 Mt at 1.04 g/t gold, containing 332,000 ounces of gold. Nkosuo is a substantial addition to the Edikan Gold Mine, extending the life of the mine by 18 - 24 months to FY2027.

