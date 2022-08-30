Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (The "Company") Held on August 11, 2022 Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (Section 11.3)
Vancouver, August 29, 2022 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 11, 2022.
Common Shares represented at the Meeting: 1,890,056
Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 25,589,139
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 7.39%
MATTERS VOTED UPON
VOTING RESULTS(1)
Votes in Favour
Votes Against
Abstained or Non Voted
1.
The number of directors was fixed at four(2)
1,687,356 (99.55%)
7,614 (0.45%)
177,649
2.
Election of Directors
John Lee(3)
1,681,378 (99.2%)
0
191,241 (0.8%)
Greg Hall(3)
1,680,839 (99.17%)
0
191,780 (0.83%)
Masateru Igata(3)
1,683,242 (99.31%)
0
189,377 (0.69%)
Marc Leduc(2)
1,685,959 (98.8%)
0
186,660 (0.53%)
3.
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company and directors were authorized to set their remuneration.
1,850,153 (98.8%)
0
22,466 (1.2%)
Notes
A total of 87 shareholders were present in person or by proxy representing 1,890,056 shares at the Meeting; and
There were 177,649 non-votes reported by the Scrutineer of the Meeting on resolution 1.
Date: August 29, 2022
Vancouver, British Columbia
/s/ "Nadia Traversa"
Nadia Traversa, Corporate Secretary
For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations: +1.604.569.3661 ext. 101 ir@silverelef.com www.silverelef.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135307
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!