Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (The "Company") Held on August 11, 2022 Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (Section 11.3)

Vancouver, August 29, 2022 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 11, 2022.

Common Shares represented at the Meeting: 1,890,056

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 25,589,139

Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 7.39%

MATTERS VOTED UPON VOTING RESULTS(1)

Votes in Favour Votes Against Abstained or

Non Voted 1. The number of directors was fixed at four(2) 1,687,356 (99.55%)

7,614 (0.45%)

177,649

2. Election of Directors





John Lee(3) 1,681,378 (99.2%)

0

191,241 (0.8%)

Greg Hall(3) 1,680,839 (99.17%)

0

191,780 (0.83%)

Masateru Igata(3) 1,683,242 (99.31%)

0

189,377 (0.69%)

Marc Leduc(2) 1,685,959 (98.8%)

0

186,660 (0.53%)

3. Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company and directors were authorized to set their remuneration. 1,850,153 (98.8%)

0

22,466 (1.2%)





Notes

A total of 87 shareholders were present in person or by proxy representing 1,890,056 shares at the Meeting; and There were 177,649 non-votes reported by the Scrutineer of the Meeting on resolution 1.

Date: August 29, 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia

/s/ "Nadia Traversa"

Nadia Traversa,

Corporate Secretary

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101

ir@silverelef.com www.silverelef.com

