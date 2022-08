Granada Amends Warrants

August 29 - Rouyn Noranda, Quebec - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM), (OTC:GBBFF) (the "Company" or "Granada") announces that is proposing to amend the terms of 9,053,800 share purchase warrant ("Warrants) by amending the exercise price from $0.15 per share to $0.075 per share and extending the term of the warrants by two years so that the Warrants will now expire on September 27, 2024.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), the terms of the Warrants will be further amended to include an accelerated expiry clause such that the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days if, for any 10 consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.0925 or more. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same.

The 9,053,800 Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that closed on September 27, 2019 whereby 9,253,800 units were issued. Each unit consisted of one common share and one Warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share and expiring on September 27, 2022.

The amendment is subject to the acceptance by the Exchange and the consent of the holders of the Warrants.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec which is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The company is currently undergoing a large drill program with 30,000m out of 120,000m complete. The drills are currently paused to provide the technical team with the necessary time to evaluate and assimilate existing data.

The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometers. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold.

Mineral Resource Estimate

On August 20, 2022 the Company released an updated NI 43-101 technical report supporting the resource estimate update for the Granada Gold project (Please see July 6, 2022 news release) reporting that the Granada deposit contains an updated mineral resource, at a base case cut-off grade of 0.55 g/t Au for pit constrained mineral resources within a conceptual pit shell and at a base case cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t for underground mineral resources within reasonably mineable volumes, 543,000 ounces of gold (8,220,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.05 g/t Au) in the Measured and Indicated category, and 456,000 ounces of gold (3,010,000 tonnes at an average grade of 4.71 g/t Au) in the Inferred category. Please see Table 1 below for full details. Report reference: Granada Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada authored by Yann Camus, P.Eng. and Maxime Dupéré, B.Sc, P.Geo., SGS Canada Inc. dated August 20th, 2022 and with an effective date of June 23rd, 2022.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate Showing Tonnes, Average Grade, and Gold Ounces

Cut-Off (g/t Au) Classification Type Tonnes Au (g/t) Gold Onces 0.55 / 2.5 Measured1 InPit+UG 4,900,000 1.70 269,000 Indicated InPit+UG 3,320,000 2.57 274,000 Measured & Indicated InPit+UG 8,220,000 2.05 543,000 Inferred InPit+UG 3,010,000 4.71 456,000

(1)The 1930-1935 production was removed from these numbers (164,816 tonnes at 9.7 g/t Au / 51,400 ounces Au). (2)The Independent QP for this resources statement is Yann Camus, P.Eng., SGS Canada Inc. (3)The effective date is June 23rd, 2022. (4)CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. (5)Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. (6)No economic evaluation of the resources has been produced. (7)All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Totals may not add due to rounding (8)Composites have been capped where appropriate. The 2.5 m composites were capped at 21 g/t Au in the thin rich veins and at 7 g/t Au in the low-grade volumes. (9)Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, a foreign exchange rate of US$0.78 for CA$1, a processing gold recovery of 93%. (10)Pit constrained mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.55 g/t Au within a conceptual pit shell (11)Underground mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au within reasonably mineable volumes. (12)A fixed specific gravity value of 2.78 g/cm was used to estimate the tonnage from block model volumes (13)There are no mineral reserves on the Property. (14)The deepest resources reported are at a depth of 990 m. (15)SGS is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate. (16)The results from the pit optimization are used solely for the purpose of testing the "reasonable prospects for economic extraction" by an open pit and do not represent an attempt to estimate mineral reserves. There are no mineral reserves on the Property. The results are used as a guide to assist in the preparation of a mineral resource statement and to select an appropriate resource reporting cut-off grade.

The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au. They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit # 2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

