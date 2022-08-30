Apollo Increases Marketing Activities

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2022 - Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) (FSE: 6ZF0) ("Apollo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged 121 Group (HK) Ltd. ("121 Group"), to help build Company awareness and increase exposure within the global mining investment community. The services will include media relations, investor engagement, content dissemination and other investor relations services, via the 121 Group's vetted investor network, which will be provided by a team based primarily in London, England.



Pursuant to the agreement, 121 Group will commence services effective September 1, 2022, for an initial six-month term, which may be terminated with 30 days notice following the initial minimum contract period. 121 Group will receive a monthly fee of US$3,500 for their services. After the initial contract period, the agreement will continue, if agreed upon by both parties, on a month-by-month basis.

121 Group is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, does not currently own any securities of the Company, but may purchase securities of the Company from time to time for investment purposes. The Company's agreement with 121 Group is subject to acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

