CBLT Exploration at Big Duck Lake for Zinc

Burlington, August 30, 2022 - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") provides an update on current exploration at its 100%-owned Big Duck Lake property, located in the Hemlo Camp. CBLT thanks Pays Plat First Nation for its assistance and commits to continuing a productive respectful relationship.

"The samples taken at Shatford Lake (lithium) in Manitoba earlier this month are in the lab," said Peter M. Clausi, CBLT's CEO. "While we wait for those results and while we assist Ciscom Corp. in its go-public process, we can direct resources towards the underexplored areas at Big Duck Lake."

There has been recorded prospecting activity in the Big Duck Lake area since 1885 when zinc mineralization was first discovered at Kenabic Lake (Zenith Mine). Big Duck Lake is four kilometres west of the Winston Lake Zinc Mine, which from the early 1980's until closure in 1998 produced 2.68 million tonnes of 12.05% zinc, 1.05% copper, 1.07 g/t gold and 31.37 g/t silver (Technical Report, Clark Exploration Consulting; February 19, 2013). The technical report from Clark Exploration Consulting was prepared for a prior owner of Big Duck Lake.

Big Duck Lake hosts six kilometres of prospective geology containing numerous gold and base metal showings including the historical Coco-Estelle Gold Deposit. Most of the historical work at Big Duck Lake has centred around Coco-Estelle, but management believes the proximity to the Winston Lake Zinc Mine and the historical record justify carrying out work at the underexplored zinc showings to the north.

One of those underexplored zinc showings is the Dalsland Showing. This exhalite-sediment package, which is bounded to the north by a coarse-grained gabbro and to the south by a mafic flow, is quite discontinuous along strike. A series of pits and trenches were located in the area by historical third parties. Samples were collected from these locations, all of which exhibited sulphides and were well oxidized. Assays from these samples spiked at 21.69g/t silver, 0.5% copper and 5.58% zinc. (Clark, ibid.)

CBLT has not been able to identify when work was last carried out at or around the Dalsland Showing. CBLT will carry out mapping and sampling at and around Dalsland.

Jessica Daniel, P.Geo., a CBLT independent director, is overseeing the Big Duck Lake program.

