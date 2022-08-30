Athabasca Minerals Announces the Appointment of Dana Archibald as the Corporation's Permanent Chief Executive Officer

Calgary, August 30, 2022 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) ("AMI" or the "Corporation"), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dana Archibald as the Corporation's permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2022. Mr. Archibald was appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation as per the details in the June 23, 2022 press release.

The Board's decision was based on Mr. Archibald's history of leading operations for the Corporation's key divisions, AMI Silica and AMI Aggregates, as well as his commitment to drive a sustainable growth strategy for the Corporation. Donald Paulencu, AMI's Chairman states: "The Board is pleased to announce Mr. Archibald's appointment as the permanent Chief Executive Officer for AMI and we are confident in his ability to realign the Corporation's business model around our key business lines. Mr. Archibald has extensive knowledge of the operations of all our divisions and has proven leadership attributes to develop a strong, dedicated team to transform AMI."

"I am very excited and humbled by the confidence that our Board has shown in me," said Dana Archibald. "I have a strong belief in the refocused direction that AMI is taking and in the talented team that I have the privilege to work with. As we continue to realign our strategy around the key business divisions of sand and gravel, AMI is poised for significant growth in both the Canadian and the US markets and I am excited about the future of the company."

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals is an integrated group of companies capable of full life-cycle development and supply of aggregates and industrial minerals. The Corporation is comprised of the following business units:

AMI Aggregates division produces and sells aggregates out of its corporate pits and manages the Coffey Lake Public Pit on behalf of the Government of Alberta.

AMI Silica division (www.amisilica.com) is a leading supplier of premium industrial sand with operations in Wisconsin and regional deposits located in Alberta and North-East BC, currently in the development phase.

AMI RockChain division (www.amirockchain.com) is a midstream, technology-enabled business that deploys its proprietary RockChain™ digital platform, associated industry econometrics, supply-chain algorithms, quality-assurance & safety programs to bring customers integrated supply-delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, infrastructure and construction sectors.

