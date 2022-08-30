Golden Sky Expands Mineralized Footprint to 3 km x 1.5 km with Anomalous Copper-In-Soils Grading to ~0.40% Cu on the Rayfield Property, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2022 - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the "Company" or "Golden Sky") is pleased to announce the results from Phase 1 of the 2022 soil geochemical sampling and prospecting program, conducted on its 100% owned Rayfield Property ("the Property") in southern British Columbia. The program included collection of ~600 B-horizon soil samples within the Rayfield Copper Zone that encompassed an area of ~7 km2. In addition to the soil samples, a total of 58 rock samples were collected across the ~25,000-hectare property and submitted for both geochemical and lithogeochemical analysis. This program was designed to further expand a laterally extensive copper copper-in-soil anomaly (Rayfield Copper Zone) outlined from the 2021 soil sampling program (see March 30th, 2022 News Release) and to delineate any newly identified regional targets through prospecting and geological mapping.



The expanded copper-in-soil footprint at the Rayfield Copper Zone covers a 3 km x 1.5 km area and remains open to the northwest an the southeast. Within this anomaly are several soil samples that assayed up to ~4,000 ppm Cu (0.40% Cu) (Figure 1).

The central corridor of elevated copper-in-soil assay values closely coincides with anomalous potassium values, and with Induced Polarization chargeability anomalies, both of which are common characteristics shared with other mineralized porphyry systems in British Columbia (Figure 2).

There is a close correlation between the highest-grade copper-in-soil sample assays and some of the highest copper grades from historic drillholes. Several of these drillholes ended in mineralization, suggesting the mineralized porphyry system remains open at depth (Figure 3).

Discoveries of several new target zones within the ~25,000-hectare property were made, indicated by rock samples grading to 0.75% Cu and 0.67% Cu with 111 ppb gold (Au). This provides excellent upside potential for additional discoveries.

"We are very pleased with the scale of the mineralized system that we are observing on the Rayfield Property," stated Cameron Dorsey, VP Exploration of Golden Sky. "Our systematic approach towards exploration is starting to delineate what could be a very large mineralized porphyry system at the Rayfield Copper Zone that remains open along-strike and to depth. The sheer size of the copper-in-soil anomaly, combined with similar geological, geochemical, and geophysical characteristics shared with other alkalic porphyries in the Quesnel Terrane, makes this zone a very compelling drill target."

The Rayfield Project is located in the Quesnel Trough, British Columbia's primary copper-producing belt, which hosts Teck Resources' Highland Valley Mine, Imperial Metals' Mount Polley Mine, Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan Mine, and Kodiak Copper's MPD Project (see Figure 4). The Rayfield copper-gold project is located approximately 20 kilometers east of the Town of 70 Mile House, British Columbia, and is accessible year-round by well-maintained service and logging roads extending from BC Highway 97.

Figure 1: Copper assay values from the 2022 Phase 1 soil sampling program overlaying airborne geophysical radiometric survey (Potassium) at the Rayfield Copper Zone. The longer soil lines are from the 2021 regional soil sampling program, whereas the shorter infill lines are from the 2022 phase 1 soil sampling program. Elevated copper values appear to be closely correlated to potassium anomalies. Intermittent copper assays along the plateaus may be a result of thick till cover and sporadic thin outcrops of younger basalt cover.

Figure 2: Copper-in-soil assays closely associated with a shallow induced polarization survey (IP) conducted in 1989 (chargeability of 5.0 milliseconds). The copper-in-soil anomaly to the north remains untested by an IP Survey.

Figure 3: Copper-in soil assays overlaying 1VD airborne magnetics. Many of the elevated copper assays are closely associated with some of the best intercepts from historic diamond drilling. Many anomalous copper-in-soil zones remain underexplored by diamond drilling as the majority of drillholes were shallow and vertical.

Figure 4: Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in relation to major projects in the Quesnel Trough.

Other Property Mineral Occurrences:

Several newly identified target zones were sampled across the ~25,000-hectare property (including the newly optioned claims around Vidette Lake and covering the Mowich zone). Approximately 48% of rock samples collected in Phase 1 are considered anomalous in copper (>50 ppm Cu). Two of the highest-grade samples were collected in newly discovered zones; these assayed 7,498.7 ppm (0.75%) Cu (X Target Zone) and 6,680.4 ppm (0.67%) Cu with 111 ppb Au (Rayfield Copper North Extension). All newly discovered zones provide excellent upside potential for additional discoveries. Two of these zones, Gnome and Semlin, were selected for immediate follow-up with a Phase 2 soil sampling program totalling ~950 soil samples (Figure 5).



The Gnome target zone is hosted within Nicola Group rocks intruded by the Triassic-Jurassic Thuya Batholith. The Gnome target has historically been explored as a molybdenum prospect with limited historic drilling despite the encouraging alteration and mineralization observed on surface. Mineralization is predominantly observed in chalcedonic quartz-carbonate (calcite) veins that are host to disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite. One of these veins returned high Cu and Au values, up to 0.35% Cu, 8.9 g/t Ag, and 4.8 g/t Au. The target zone also shares several magnetic, gravity, and radiometric geophysical anomalies that are similar in characteristics to other alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems in the Quesnel Terrane.



The Semlin target zone is an outcrop discovery made during Phase 1 that was exposed in a brand-new road cut. Overburden cover is extensive in the area, with very limited rock exposure. A few rock samples were collected, which were composed of Nicola Group basalt with significant quartz-carbonate veining and up to 10% combined pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization. Additionally, the fracture surfaces were coated by pyrite and chalcopyrite. Several factors, including the volume of mineralized quartz-carbonate veining, trace-element geochemical setting (i.e. elevated molybdenum values), historically mapped diorite plugs, and proximity to a magnetic geophysical anomaly, make this a compelling new target.



John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals, states, "We are very pleased with the continued advancement of the Rayfield property, with excellent results from soil sampling, rock sampling, and geological mapping, as we prepare the property for its inaugural drill campaign later in 2022. A little more than one year has passed since staking the Rayfield Project, and the Golden Sky Minerals Corp. geological crew, led by Cameron Dorsey VP Exploration, have rapidly developed their understanding of the property with solid boots-on-the-ground field work and utilizing modern exploration techniques. This has led to the Rayfield Project growing from ~11,000-hectares to more than double in size to ~25,000 hectares. We are encouraged that this work is just the beginning of exposing the property's tremendous potential to host a large copper-gold porphyry system."





Figure 5: The Rayfield Property has been expanded to ~25,000-hectares and now encompasses several new target zones. All zones are at various stages of exploration with several higher-grade samples collected in Phase 1 of 2022.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in highly prospective areas and mining-friendly districts. Golden Sky's mandate is to develop its portfolio of projects to the mineral resource stage through systematic exploration.

The drill-ready projects include Hotspot, Bullseye, and Lucky Strike, all in Yukon, Canada. In addition, the recent purchases of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia, and the staking of the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in the Cassiar Gold District in northern British Columbia, add to the company's substantial early-stage Canadian project pipeline.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

More information can be found at the Company's website at www.goldenskyminerals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky's British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

