Hawkmoon Resources Completes Drilling on Wilson Gold Property

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") has completed its 3,001-metre summer drill program (the "Program") at its Wilson Gold Property ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 170 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Hawkmoon commenced the Program in the middle of July. Refer to the drill program summary and mineralization characteristics below. Hawkmoon has submitted four (4) holes to ALS Global in Val d'Or, Quebec. The final six (6) holes are expected to be delivered to the lab in the near future. The Company anticipates disseminating gold assay values in batches as they become available.

Drill Program Summary

Hawkmoon drilled a total of 3,001 meters at Wilson;

Ten (10) holes were completed with an average depth of 300 meters per hole;

A total of approximately 650 samples (including standards, duplicates and blanks) were sent to ALS Labs in Val-d'Or; and

Hawkmoon employed the same quality assurance program and quality control measures as in 2021. After twenty samples, a duplicate, standard and blank were included.

Mineralization Characteristics

Mineralized zones ("Zones") were noted in all ten holes; at times, more than one zone was seen per hole;

The Zones had the same characteristics as the 2021 drill program;

The key aspects were strong foliation, strong fracturing, parallel quartz veinlets, pyrite ± chalcopyrite ± pyrrhotite ± visible gold locally; and

Alteration of the Zones was dominated by strong sericite and calcite alteration with lesser amounts of chlorite, ankerite and haematite alteration.

Mr. Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states, "We are very happy with our second drill program at the Wilson property. Hawkmoon has been able to accomplish a great deal with the funds invested into work at the Property. The Company appreciates the hard work of the drillers, contractors, suppliers and all others involved in completing the work efficiently and professionally. We look forward to receiving and reporting the assay results over the upcoming months."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. Wilson Gold Project is located in one of the world's largest gold-endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson is accessed by government-maintained roads and is in close proximity to the east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or. For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Hawkmoon Resources Corp.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the timing of the delivery of the remaining six drill holes; the timing of the disclosure regarding the gold assay values; and the Company's expectations respecting results from the Program. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

