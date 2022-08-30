Traction Uranium Provides Hearty Bay Research Program Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2022 - Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Traction") (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region is pleased to provide the following update from Traction's research team examining radiation-induced defects in quartz from Hearty Bay drill cores.



Traction's research geologists together with F3's exploration team collected a total of 95 core samples from 14 diamond drill holes.

Sample selection was made on the basis of several considerations:

1) systematic coverage from different depths

2) rock types

3) structures

4) alteration styles

5) radioactivity

The samples were mostly collected from the silicified zones within the metamorphosed basement rocks, but Athabasca sandstones are present in one hole (#4).

Preliminary observations are summarized as follow:

The metamorphic basement rocks are composed of both garnet-bearing metagranites, metamorphosed pegmatites, metapelites, and metapsammites.

The basement rocks, especially those from boreholes #8 and #9, show advanced chloritization and hematitization as well as silicification and kaolinitization, indicating hydrothermal activities in local shear zones associated with a main fault.

The association of clay alteration, hematitization, and silicification along with pyrite in a mafic dyke crosscutting the basement rocks will be investigated for petrography and geochemistry.

Athabasca sandstones in hole #4 display banded clay alteration and silicification, and, locally, hematitization.

The highest radiation dose is measured using the portable scintillometer for granofelsic samples from borehole #5 at depth of 91.5m (280 cps).





Next Steps:

Polished thin sections are being made for selected samples and will be used for petrographic observations, as well as cathodoluminescence (CL) imaging for possible detection of radiation-induced damage in quartz.

Mineral separation of Athabasca sandstones from hole #4 are already underway (See Figure 1) in order to obtain quartz grains for electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopic analysis, which is far more sensitive than CL for detecting radiation-induced defects.





Figure 1 - Hearty Bay Drill Results

Results from examining quartz degradation will allow our team to refine drill targets and improve accuracy by focusing our efforts in the right areas, therefore maximizing dollars in the ground for our investors. We look forward to providing further updates as the program progresses.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3 is currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on its PLN project.

https://twitter.com/Fission3Corp

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Linglin Chu, M.Sc., P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lester Esteban

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 561 2687

info@tractionuranium.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.



