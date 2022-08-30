Delta Outlines Copper, Gold and Zinc-Enriched Sulphide Horizons While Drilling for VMS at the Delta-2 Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Kingston, August 30, 2022 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling program at the Delta-2 VMS Property, located 35 kilometres southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Drilling was completed at the Delta-2 VMS property in late May of 2022. A total of thirty (30) drill holes were completed for a total of 6,551 metres. The drilling program tested three (3) gravity anomalies and twenty-seven (27) high-priority VTEM conductors. The objective of the program was to search for a Lemoine-Type VMS deposit (Lemoine Past Producer 0.76MT @ 4.2% Cu, 9.6% Zn, 4.5 g/t Au). Drilling focussed in two major areas, shown in Figure 1.





Figure 1: Areas where Delta's 2022 VMS drilling program was focussed.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/135216_114e9086147ffb74_001full.jpg

Every drill hole of the program intersected sulphide mineralization with minor amounts of graphite in the north-eastern portion of Area 2. Delta geologists gained essential knowledge of the area and have refined their interpretation of the mineralized horizon.

"These are very encouraging results at Delta-2 VMS. These sulphide horizons with enriched precious and base metals suggest the right mineralizing processes were active for the deposition of VMS deposits. We also interpret these metal-enriched areas as indicative of possible proximal VMS mineralization. Delta will now focus on these areas while continuing to explore the property at large where many more VTEM conductors still need to be tested," stated André Tessier, President and CEO of Delta Resources.

In the course of this drill campaign, Delta encountered the sulphide horizon with four (4) areas/sections of interest:

A Gold-Enriched area shown in Figure 2, characterized by drill holes: D2V-22-57, D2V-22-58 and D2V-22-59 where intercepts of sulphide grading 0.41g/t Au over 1m and 0.69g/t Au over 1.8m. An extensive Copper-Enriched area in the SE portion of the property shown in Figure 3, characterized by drill holes D2-20-19, D2V-22-64, D2V-22-65, D2V-22-69, D2V-22-74, and historical drill hole R17-1. Zinc and Gold values are also locally encountered in these sulphide horizons that appear to be tightly folded. Two (2) Zinc-Enriched areas shown in Figures 2 and 3. The Zinc-Enriched Area #1 (Figure 4) is located in the NE portion of Area 2 and in a zone of structural complexity. The Zinc-Enriched sulphide mineralization was encountered in drill holes D2V-22-87, D2V-22-90 and D2V-22-92. Here, the sulphide mineralization reached up to 15m in thickness and is locally mixed with graphitic horizons.

The Zinc-Enriched Area #2 (Figure 3) is characterized by an exhalative horizon intersected in drill holes D2-20-18 and D2-20-20. The silica-rich exhalite horizon is up to 4.5m thick and contains highly anomalous zinc (up to 0.19% Zn over 3.8m).





Figure 2: Map showing the Gold-Enriched area and Zinc-Enriched Area #2 at Delta-2.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/135216_114e9086147ffb74_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Map showing the Copper-Enriched area at Delta-2.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/135216_114e9086147ffb74_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Map showing the Zinc-Enriched Area #1 at Delta-2.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/135216_114e9086147ffb74_004full.jpg

The drill holes intersected intensely altered mafic volcanics (see photo), rhyolites and rhyolitic volcaniclastites (garnet-sericite-chlorite). Sulphide conductors are typically associated with the felsic volcaniclastites and consist dominantly of pyrrhotite and pyrite with accessory chalcopyrite and sphalerite. Sulphide contents within the conductive zones vary from 5% to 100% and sulphide intercepts vary in thickness from 25cm to 15m.





Photo showing the garnet-sericite-chlorite alteration from drill hole D2V-22-57 at 95m. Garnets reach up to 3cm in diameter.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/135216_114e9086147ffb74_005full.jpg

CURRENT WORK AT THE DELTA-2 VMS:

Borehole EM surveys were completed on 17 drill holes and final results are expected imminently. Delta will interpret and present these results as they become available.

A 721 line kilometre helicopter-borne survey is currently underway at Delta-2 covering the north-eastern portion of the property, nearest to the Lemoine deposit, as well as the Dollier Option which hosts the Cartier Gold-VMS. Another 57 line-kilometer survey will cover a structure located three (3) kilometres south of the Corney Bay Copper deposit held by Doré Copper.

Field crews are currently mapping, prospecting and sampling the property with emphasis on ground-proofing VTEM anomalies in the field.

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this press release were performed at ALS Chemex Laboratories in Val D'Or, Quebec. The gold assays were carried-out by atomic absorption method while other elements were assayed by ICP-MS aqua regia digestion method. Sampling and analytical procedures are subject to a comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control program that includes duplicate samples, blanks and analytical standards.

Core logging and sampling was completed by Delta personnel and Laurentia Exploration Geologists. NQ-size drill core was sawed in half lengthwise and half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at Delta's core storage facilities in Chibougamau, Quebec. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sequence of samples on site as quality assurance and quality control in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Chemex Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Person

Andre C. Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. President and CEO of Delta Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release. Mr. Tessier has reviewed the drill core and the analytical results described herein.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 57 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 194 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 49M shares outstanding, is currently funded for its 2022 exploration and in addition, is set to receive $400,000 in March, 2022, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Delta Resources Ltd..

Andre C. Tessier

President, CEO and Director

www.deltaresources.ca

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Delta Resources Ltd.

Frank Candido, Chairman, VP Corporate Communications

Tel : 514-969-5530

fcandido@deltaresources.ca

or

Andre Tessier, CEO and President

Tel: 613-328-1581

atessier@deltaresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135216