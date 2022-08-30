US Critical Metals Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and Announces DTC Eligibility

Toronto, August 30, 2022 - US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "USCMF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "USCM" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0IU0".

In addition, the Company also announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearance and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility accelerates and simplifies the settlement of trades for U.S. investors and brokers, enabling the common shares to be traded over a wider range of brokerage firms. The Company expects that securing DTC eligibility, in tandem with trading on OTCQB, will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors.

Mr. Darren Collins, Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company, comments: "Listing on the OTCQB and securing DTC eligibility is the first step to providing easier access and trading capability in our shares for both institutional and retail investors in the US. As a US focused exploration company, trading on the OTCQB aligns with our asset focus and contributes to enhancing share liquidity, broadening our reach and awareness, and ultimately driving value for our shareholders."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/USCMF/overview.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, based in the US, that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities streamlines the process of trading, enhances liquidity, and provides direct access to investors and brokers throughout the OTC Capital Markets in the US.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, and Lemhi Pass located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

