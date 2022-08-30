Stria Announces Stock Option Grants

OTTAWA, AUGUST 30, 2022 - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) ("Stria" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors today granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 1,240,000 common shares. The exercise price of the options is $0.175 per share. The options will expire on August 29, 2027. The options were granted under Stria's stock option plan.

Of the total of 1,240,000 options granted, 1,235,000 options were granted to Stria's Directors, Officers and Consultants and will vest immediately. The remaining 5,000 options will vest in equal tranches of 25% for a three-month period.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and has a 100% interest in the Pontax spodumene lithium project in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit https://strialithium.com.

For more information on Stria Lithium Inc., please contact:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Stria Lithium Inc.

kdarlington@strialithium.com

Judith T. Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO, Stria Lithium Inc.

Jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

(613) 581-4040

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in

the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy

of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the closing of the Transaction and the Offering; the approval of the TSXV relating to the Transaction and the Offering; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information".

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of Stria at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stria to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, Stria's ability to complete the Transaction and Offering; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, shareholder, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in Stria's public documents filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Stria's issuer profile.

Although Stria believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Stria disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

