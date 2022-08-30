RJK Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Kirkland Lake, August 30, 2022 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC Pink: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "The Company") announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Amanda Kasner, has resigned her position after nearly 12 years with RJK. The Company has appointed Marco Guidi.

Although she will remain as an advisor, the Company wishes to thank Amanda for her service to the Company as she pursues an overseas position with a global mining company.

Mr. Guidi is a Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds an Honours Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University. He has worked with publicly listed junior mining companies, technology companies, and privately-owned and entrepreneurial companies. In 2010, Mr. Guidi transitioned out of public accounting serving as Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Accountant for a number of public companies.

