Austral Gold Announces appointment of Company Secretary

Sydney, August 31, 2022 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company" or "Austral") wishes to advise that Chelsea Sheridan from Automic Group has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company, replacing David Hwang, effective immediately.

Ms. Sheridan joined the Automic Group in January 2019 and has assisted Mr. Hwang in his role as Company Secretary since starting with Automic. Ms. Sheridan holds a diploma in Business Administration and an Affiliate of the Governance Institute of Australia (GIA).

Mr. Hwang advised the Company that he resigned as Company Secretary due to his resignation from Automic Group. The Board wishes to thank Mr Hwang for his services to the Company.

For the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, the Company wishes to confirm that Ms Sheridan is the person responsible for communications between the Company and ASX, effective immediately.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Ltd. is a gold and silver explorer and mining producer whose strategy is to expand the life of its cash generating assets in Chile, restart its Casposo mine in Argentina and build a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina organically through exploration and via acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine complex in Chile and the Casposo-Manantiales mine complex (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA and a non-controlling interest in the Mercur exploration project in Utah, USA.

In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the 2021 acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp.), a noncontrolling interest in Pampa Metals and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project and a 51% interest in the Sierra Blanca project, both in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD) and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

