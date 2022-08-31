ARBOR METALS Provides Update on Progess at Jarnet Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver, August 30th, 2022 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) is continuing with its review of the results and data received from the inaugural exploration program at its wholly-owned Jarnet Lithium Project in the St. James Bay region of Québec and based on a preliminary review of data and recent discoveries in the immediate vicinity, the Company has engaged Grander Exploration to outline its future exploration program.

The Company anticipates receiving the finals results from the summer exploration program from ALS Laboratories in the near future, which it will incorporate in the planning of the future program. The Company will issue a further news release once the results are finalized.

*Company management cautions the discoveries on properties in proximity to the Company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization on the Company's properties.

Arbor Metal Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality projects, combined with proven strategies and a professional team will deliver superior results. We hold three exceptional mineral projects.

Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, which comprises of forty-seven map designated claims, covering an area of approximately 2584 hectares. The Jarnet Project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI Property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization; hole (CF21-001) returned a 146.8 m interval of near continuous pegmatite, assaying 0.93% Li2O and 114 ppm Ta2O5, including1.09% Li2O and 108 ppm Ta2O5 over 73.0 m, and 1.04% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O5 over 54.6 m. This interval returned numerous samples over 2.0% Li2O, including a peak assay of 4.16% Li2O and 233 ppm Ta2O5 over 1.01 m. (November 29, 2021)

